2019 TinCaps Season ReCap

September 13, 2019





A Review of the 2019 Fort Wayne TinCaps Season

- Attendance Notes

o Largest Single-Game Crowd in Franchise History: 9,508 (July 4)

o Season Total: 371,259 (67 openings, 3 rainouts)

- 2nd out of 60 Single-A teams (behind Dayton)

- Greater than 23 of 30 Double-A teams

- Greater than 10 of 30 Triple-A teams

o Average: 5,541

- 2nd out of 60 Single-A teams (behind Dayton)

- Greater than 24 of 30 Double-A teams

- Greater than 10 of 30 Triple-A teams

- Organizational Recognition

o Best Class A Ballpark (Ballpark Digest)

- 2nd consecutive year and 3rd time in four years

- 1stt ballpark at any level in the minors to win 3 times in the award's 5-year history

o Top 25 in Minor League Baseball merchandise sales

- Only Midwest League team (1 of 3 in Single-A)

o Featured prominently on The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz on ESPN Radio and ESPNews

- Recognition for Players

o LHP Joey Cantillo

- Midwest League Left-Handed Pitcher of the Year

- Midwest League Player of the Month (June)

- Midwest League Player of the Week (June 23, June 30, Aug. 4)

- Best Changeup in Midwest League (Baseball America)

- Ranked by MLB.com as No. 16 Padres prospect

o INF Xavier Edwards

- Midwest League Second Baseman of the Year

- Midwest League Eastern Division All-Star

- Best Defensive Second Baseman in Midwest League (Baseball America)

- Ranked by MLB.com as No. 5 Padres prospect, No. 74 overall

o LHP Ryan Weathers

- Midwest League Eastern Division All-Star

- Ranked by MLB.com as No. 7 Padres prospect

o RHP Henry Henry

- Midwest League Eastern Division All-Star

o INF Tucupita Marcano

- Midwest League Player of the Week (May 5)

- Ranked by MLB.com as No. 13 Padres prospect

o INF Justin Lopez

- Best Infield Arm in Midwest League (Baseball America)

- Midwest League Statistical Leaders

o OF Dwanya Williams-Sutton

- 1st, On-Base Percentage (.411)

- 1st, Hit By Pitch (32)

- 1st in all of Minor League Baseball

- Set Fort Wayne single-season franchise record (previous: 23)

- 2nd, wRC+ (139)

- 2nd, wOBA (.382)

- 3rd, BB% (15%)

- 7th, On-Base Plus Slugging (.778)

o OF Jawuan Harris

- 3rd, Stolen Bases (29)

- Tied 6th, Walks (63)

- 7th, BB% (14.4%)

o OF Agustin Ruiz

- Tied 7th, Doubles (26)

- Tied 9th, Line Drive % (19.4%)

o INF Tucupita Marcano

- 2nd, K% (8.9%)

- 3rd, Contact % (95.4%)

- 5th, BB/K (0.78)

- Tied 5th, Hits (124)

o INF Justin Lopez

- Tied 9th, Home Runs (13)

o C Blake Hunt

- 3rd, Fielding % (.990)

- 1st among catchers

- 5th, Caught Stealing (33)

o LHP Joey Cantillo

- 4th, Strikeouts (128)

o RHP Efraín Contreras

- Tied 6th, Games Started (23)

- 8th, Strikeouts (121)

o LHP Ryan Weathers

- Tied 3rd, Pickoffs (6)

o RHP Jose Quezada

- 1st, Appearances (48)

o RHP Henry Henry

- Tied 3rd, Appearances (43)

- Tied 5th, Saves (10)

- Team Notes

o .332 on-base percentage was highest for TinCaps since 2011

o Pitchers issued the fewest walks in Midwest League (2.9 per 9 innings)

o Pitchers had best ratio of strikeouts to walks in Midwest League (3.11)

o Catchers tied for having fewest passed balls (8)

o Youngest average age for a position player in Midwest League: 20.4 (MWL average: 21.2)

o Youngest average age for a pitcher in Midwest League: 20.7 (MWL average: 21.9)

o 58 players used (2nd most in franchise history; 63 in 2016)

- Alumni

o As of Sept. 13, 189 former players have reached the major leagues

o 15 have made their MLB debut so far this season

- Fernando Tatis Jr., Chris Paddack, Nick Margevicius, Pedro Avila, Gerardo Reyes, Ty France, Austin Allen, Logan Allen, Andres Muñoz, Adrian Morejon, Michel Baez, Eric Yardley, David Bednar, Ronald Bolaños, and Josh VanMeter

- Midwest League Notes

o Most walks ever* (7,827 in 19,176 innings)

o Most strikeouts ever* (19,111 in 19,176 innings)

o Most hit batters ever* (1,229)

o Fewest sac bunts ever* (287)

o 4th consecutive year with more strikeouts than hits (19,111 : 17,322)

o Average age for a position player: 21.2 (youngest since 1979 when it was 21.0)

o .240 batting average (lowest since 1990)

o Average time of 9-inning game: 2 hours, 55 minutes (2:50 in 2018)

* Stats available back to 1963; the league has had 16 teams since 2010

