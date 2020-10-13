Free Halloween Town Tickets Available for Sugar Land Residents

(SUGAR LAND, TEXAS) - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that, in conjunction with the city of Sugar Land, they are offering up to four free Halloween Town tickets to Sugar Land residents.

Sugar Land residents can visit the Constellation Field ticket office during business hours and receive four free tickets to Halloween Town, which will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Oct. 31 at Constellation Field, by presenting a Sugar Land water bill. The free tickets for Sugar Land residents are limited and only available while supplies last.

Halloween Town will include candy giveaways, a costume parade around the Constellation Field infield, live music, balloon artists, face painting, oversized games, inflatables and more.

Concession stands at Constellation Field will be open for patrons to purchase food and beverages. Vendors will also be lined throughout the Constellation Field concourse for participants to get a head start on holiday shopping. Vendor spots are still available and can be purchased by emailing Skeeters Special Events Manager Eduardo Juarez at [email protected]

Halloween Town tickets are currently on sale, with adult tickets at $7, children ages 4-12 at $5 and children under three years old receiving free admission. Tickets can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com/halloweentown, by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487 or by visiting the ticket office at Constellation Field.

All Halloween Town attendees will be required to wear a mask while inside the facility and will have their temperature checked upon entry. Sanitation stations will also be located around Constellation Field for the event.

