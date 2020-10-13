"Best of Long Island" Voting Has Begun

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Voting is now underway for this year's Long Island Press "Best of Long Island" contest. The four-time Atlantic League champion Long Island Ducks have been included among the nominees for six different awards. Fans can cast their ballot once per day from now through Tuesday, December 15th.

QuackerJack has been nominated for the Best Long Island Mascot award in the Arts & Entertainment section. QJ has earned this distinction for a record 10 consecutive years. The lovable mascot is adored by Long Islanders, and in addition to cheering on the Flock, he is the President of the Ducks Kids Club. QuackerJack takes great pride in visiting hospitals, schools, little leagues and a variety of events throughout the community.

Also under the Arts & Entertainment section, the Ducks have been nominated for Best Twitter Account from Long Island. One of the best ways for fans to follow the Ducks is on Twitter (@LIDucks). The team provides fans with breaking news, in-game updates, contests for prizes, and a plethora of interactive content. With nearly 10,000 followers, the Ducks twitter account continues to grow in popularity each day.

For a 13th consecutive year, the Ducks have been given a team-specific honor - Best Long Island Duck - in the Sports & Activities section. Fans can vote for one of 15 members from the 2019 Atlantic League Championship squad. Right-handed pitcher Joe Iorio, voted by fans as the 2019 Delmonte-Smelson Team MVP, earned the honor last year, while outfielder/hitting coach Lew Ford was selected in each of the previous five years.

Finally, the Ducks have once again been nominated for three categories in the Food section of the contest. Nathan's hot dogs continue to be a fan favorite at the ballpark and are up for the Best Hot Dog award. The deliciously crispy french fries that fans can order at games have been nominated for Best French Fries. Last but certainly not least, the amazing pretzels from Philly Pretzel Factory, which debuted at the ballpark in 2019, are among the choices for Best Soft Pretzel.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

