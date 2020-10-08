Free Food Giveaway at PNG Field on October 13 and 20
October 8, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, Pa. - The Altoona Curve and the Center for Independent Living of South Central PA are teaming up to help area residents in need with a drive-through food giveaway on Tuesday, October 13 and Tuesday, October 20.
The drive-through event will take place in the Peoples Natural Gas Field Tan Parking Lot from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., or until the food runs out. Each car will be given one box of produce, one box of dairy, one box of meats and one gallon of milk.
