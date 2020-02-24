FredNats Release Official Game Times

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Official game times have been selected for the Fredericksburg Nationals' inaugural season in their new ballpark. Gates to the ballpark will open one hour prior to first pitch, giving fans early entry time to find their seats and get ready for baseball in the burg.

Monday through Friday games will begin at 7:05 p.m. with the exception of three games set to begin at 11:05 a.m. on May 13 for an education day, June 17 for a camp day, and August 31.

Saturday games, will start at 6:35 p.m. with the exception of the first Saturday in Opening Weekend on April 25 that will begin at 1:05 p.m.

The following Sunday games will start at 1:35 p.m.: April 26, May 24, May 31, June 21, August 16 and August 30. The remaining Sunday games on May 3, July 5, July 26, August 9, and September 6 will begin at 6:35 p.m..

The full 2020 game schedule is now available on the FredNats website at http://www.milb.com/documents/8/5/4/312865854/FXBG_20_Schedule_with_TIMES.pdf.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

