Blue Rocks Reveal Day of Week Specials and April Promo Schedule

Wilmington, DE - The start of baseball season is right around the corner, which means individual tickets for the 2020 Wilmington Blue Rocks are going on sale. The team is throwing its annual Blue Saturday Ticket Extravaganza on Saturday, February 29 at the Frawley Stadium Box Office, with individual tickets along with other great deals available beginning at 9 a.m. In an attempt to make it easier for fans to choose their games, the Blue Rocks are releasing the 2020 promotional schedule one month at a time all week long.

Each day of the week the Blue Rocks will feature a special for their fans. Every Friday will conclude with a postgame fireworks show, while each Saturday will include a giveaway. On Sundays it is all about families, as there will be an on-field parent-child catch before the game and postgame kids can run the bases courtesy of Altitude Trampoline Park. On Mondays the Blue Rocks celebrate the military thanks to CHASE. All military & first responder personnel and their immediate family receive a $1 ticket with valid identification.

Tuesdays are all about the animals with the Blue Rocks Bark in the Park Series courtesy of Concord Pet Food and Supplies. Every Tuesday fans can bring their dogs to the game. The night will feature Dollar Dogs during happy hour from 5:30-7 p.m. courtesy of Kunzler & Company. There will also be a Truly Tuesday Happy Hour at the same time with $3 Truly Seltzers presented by BreakThru Beverage.

The drink specials continue on Wednesday and Thursday. Wet Your Whistle Wednesdays mean $2 Miller Lite cans courtesy of Miller Lite from 5:30-7 p.m. Beer:30 Thursdays mean $3 Dogfish Head Beers on the first base picnic deck thanks to Dogfish Head.

On top of that, Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays are also Youth League Nights. Kids who come to the Frawley Stadium Box office in their youth athletic league jersey and hat will receive complimentary admission with the purchase of any adult ticket.

April will feature an Opening Night celebration on Thursday, April 16, with the first 1,000 fans receiving replica championship pennants courtesy of Bank of America. Opening weekend continues with a fireworks Friday followed by a championship canvas photo giveaway to the first 1,000 fans thanks to Kunzler and Company.

One week later the Blue Rocks will give the first 1,000 fans through the gates on Saturday, April 25 a Tyler Hill championship bobble-arm giveaway. This figurine honors the Wilmington, Delaware native who helped lead the Blue Crew to their first championship in two decades last season. The next afternoon will be First Responders Day at Frawley Stadium with a postgame Battle of the Badges charity softball game.

Individual tickets are available starting on Saturday February 29. Prices for Opening Night tickets will be dictated by that morning's temperature. It will be one cent per degree, so if it is 26 degrees at 9 a.m. on February 29, Opening Night tickets during Blue Saturday will be just 26 cents. The team will also offer four-packs of tickets for games on July 29, August 19 and September 1 for just $25. That package also includes $5 loaded onto each ticket, which can be used for concessions and merchandise. Plus there will be an appearance by mascot Rocky Bluewinkle, complimentary prizes at the Wheel of Fun, as well as an opportunity to take pictures with the Mills Cup Championship Trophy, and Dunkin, Kunzler & Company and Coca Cola will provide complimentary refreshments.

The Wilmington Blue Rocks are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and the 2019 Mills Cup champions. Season tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale now. For more information the team's website is BlueRocks.com.

