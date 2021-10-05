FredNats Oktoberfest Coming October 16

October 5, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the first ever FredNats Oktoberfest at the Ballpark featuring Blue Oyster Cult on Saturday, October 16. The festivities kick off at 2:00 pm with Oktoberfest inspired food, seasonal beverages, and live music.

Local band 3 Exits to Memphis will take to the stage at 2:30pm followed by Justin Taylor Band at 4:30 pm. Classic rock favorites, Blue Oyster Cult will close out the night with some of their greatest hits.

Ticket prices are $35 for general admission in the stands and $60 standing room only general admission on the field in front of the stage. Tickets are now on sale at www.FredNatsConcerts.com.

Low-A East League Stories from October 5, 2021

