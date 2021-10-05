Alex Binelas Named Low-A East Player of the Month for September

Carolina Mudcats infielder Alex Binelas

ZEBULON - Carolina Mudcats infielder Alex Binelas was recognized as the Low-A East Player of the Month for September as Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the Player and Pitcher of the Month Award winners in each of the 14 leagues in Major League Baseball's player development system.

Binelas, 21, hit .338/.390/.690 with Low-A East league highs in hits (24), doubles (seven), home runs (six), extra-base hits (13), and total bases (49) over 17 games in September. He was also fourth in slugging (.690), fifth in OPS (1.080), and fourth in runs (17).

In all, the Oak Creek, Wisc. native hit safely in all but three games in September and totaled four multi-hit games. Those four multi-hit games included consecutive three-hit games on September 4 and September 5 versus Delmarva at Five County Stadium. He also homered in back-to-back games on September 14 and September 15 in Fayetteville.

Binelas additionally earned Low-A East Player of the Week honors during the last month of the season for week ending on September 12. He finished that week leading the league in hits (11), extra-base hits (12) and total bases (22).

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Binelas in the third round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. After signing, Binelas was first assigned to the Brewers Gold of the Arizona Complex League where he hit .286/.444/.286 over seven games before joining the Mudcats. While with the Mudcats, Binelas hit .314/.379/.636 with a 1.014 OPS, 37 hits, 11 doubles, nine home runs, 27 RBI, 12 walks, 33 strikeouts and 29 runs over 29 games.

