Franco Blasts First of Season But Big Inning Dooms Revs in Lexington

April 27, 2022 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release







(Lexington, Ky.): Carlos Franco hammered his first long ball of the year, but the York Revolution were doomed by a big inning in a 12-3 loss to the Lexington Legends on Tuesday night at Wild Health Field.

The Legends quickly jumped ahead as Boog Powell connected to right-center on a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. Jose Briceno added a sac fly for a 2-0 first inning lead.

Lexington doubled its lead an inning later as Montrell Marshall ripped an RBI double down the left field line, and Powell pushed home one more on a base hit to left-center.

The Revs threatened in the fourth as Legends starter Mason Cole walked the bases loaded. With one out, Jack Kenley drilled an RBI single high off the right field fence, but reliever Yaramil Hiraldo entered to record a pop up and a fly out, limiting the Revs to just one run in the inning and a 4-1 score.

Things went south in the bottom of the fourth, as the Legends used four singles to chase York starter Duke von Schamann after 3.1 innings. Cesar Cuevas drove in two runs on a base hit to right. Reliever Eduardo Rivera struggled to find the strike zone as a walk loaded the bases, before free passes to Phillip Ervin and Briceno forced runs across, sandwiching a hit by pitch of Courtney Hawkins which also resulted in a run. Tillman Pugh capped the seven-run uprising with a two-run double to right-center, as it was suddenly a lopsided 11-1 score.

Franco launched a two-run homer just right of the batter's eye in the top of the fifth, making it 11-3 but the Lexington bullpen allowed nothing further.

York's bullpen was strong over the final four innings as Isaac Sanchez tossed two scoreless, and Robinson Parra yielded just a two-out RBI single by Pugh in the eighth, working the final two frames.

The Revs will look to rebound Wednesday morning with a 10 a.m. first pitch as RHP Nick Travieso makes his debut for York, opposite Lexington right-hander J.J. Hoover. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and the WOYK YouTube channel beginning at 9:55 a.m. with Darrell Henry on the call.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 27, 2022

Franco Blasts First of Season But Big Inning Dooms Revs in Lexington - York Revolution

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.