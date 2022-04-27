Gastonia Offense Explodes for 17-4 Win

The Gastonia Honey Hunters continue to put up crooked numbers in the early segment of the 2022 season.

The latest episode of power baseball occurred tonight in a big way, as four players collected three hits on the night en route to a 17-4 thumping of the Wild Health Genomes. Tonight's win runs the streak to five straight and guarantees the club their second consecutive series win.

Those four players: Johnny Davis, Joseph Rosa, Zach Jarrett and Stuart Levy, accounted for 10 runs scored and 10 runs batted in during the contest.

For the team as a whole, the 16-hit attack was another season high for a club that has found great success inside the cozy confines of Caromont Health Park. Of the 16 hits, seven were for extra bases.

Joseph Rosa was a star of stars for the Honey Hunters, as the second baseman hits his fourth homer of the season while driving in four and scoring three times.

John Anderson tossed five innings for Gastonia, earning his first win of 2022. The left-hander allowed five hits and two earned runs, striking out two in the process.

Onas Farfan and Jesus Balaguer would do solid work in the pen for Gastonia, allowing just one run while striking out six for the Honey Hunters.

The Honey Hunters will look to sweep the Genomes tomorrow, as Deck McGuire is on the bump against Elih Villanueva in the finale of the three-game set against Wild Health. First pitch is set for 6:15pm. WGNC am1450 and 101.1fm will bring the radio coverage at 6pm, with Mike Glennon bringing the call. Tickets are available at www.gohoneyhunters.com.

