Franchise Record Nine Fighting Saints Selected in NHL Draft

July 2, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque Fighting Saints News Release







DUBUQUE, IA - Nine Fighting Saints were selected in the 2024 NHL Draft over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking a franchise record for a single NHL Draft.

Among the 225 names called by NHL teams, the nine Fighting Saints brought the franchise's total number of NHL draftees to 52 players since 2010. The franchise's previous high for a single draft was six selections in 2022.

"We are feeling very proud as an organization," said head coach Evan Dixon. "It's our mission to develop players and help them achieve their goals. To see five active Fighting Saints drafted is very rewarding for our club."

"Joona, James, Erik, Fisher and Noah have all very much earned this honor and we are happy for them to get recognized. We also take a lot of pride in finding the right people to play in Dubuque and are very excited for the incoming Fighting Saints that were drafted in this year's NHL draft. This is a testament to our management and scouting staff."

The following Saints players were drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft:

COLIN RALPH

St. Louis Blues

Round 2, Pick 48

Affiliate defenseman Colin Ralph was the first Fighting Saints to hear his name called on day two of the NHL Draft. Ralph skated in two games for the Saints as an affiliate call-up during the 2023-24 season.

HEIKKI RUOHONEN

Philadelphia Flyers

Round 4, Pick 107

The Fighting Saints added Ruohonen with the first overall pick in Phase II of the 2024 USHL Draft. Ruohonen recorded 47 points last season in 37 games for Kiekko Espoo Blues U20 in his native Finland.

NOAH POWELL

Philadelphia Flyers

Round 5, Pick 148

After scoring just three goals in his first 16 games, Powell erupted in the final 45 games of his second season in Dubuque by scoring 40 goals. Powell led the entire USHL with 43 goals and led Dubuque with 74 points. Powell is slated to begin his collegiate career at Ohio State this fall.

JONATHAN MORELLO

Boston Bruins

Round 5, Pick 154

Incoming Saint Jonathan Morello spent last season on the Fighting Saints' affiliate list while scoring 57 points in 50 games for St. Michaels in the OJHL. Morello is committed to play Division I hockey at Clarkson University.

JOONA VÄISÄNEN

Pittsburgh Penguins

Round 6, Pick 175

Väisänen was one of four USHL defensemen to record 40 points during the 2023-24 season, scoring nine goals and adding 31 assists. As part of Dubuque's top pair, he recorded a +31 rating for the Saints. He will play for Western Michigan this fall.

LUCAS VAN VLIET

Vegas Golden Knights

Round 7, Pick 197

Van Vliet is set to join the Fighting Saints this season after spending two seasons with the USA NTDP. The prolific scorer is committed to play at Michigan State University.

JAMES REEDER

Los Angeles Kings

Round 7, Pick 198

Reeder spent two seasons with Dubuque as one of the most impactful players on the Eastern Conference Championship team. He scored 20 goals and 60 points in 2023-24 and finished his Saints career with 94 points in 114 games. Reeder is set to join the defending National Champion Denver Pioneers next season.

FISHER SCOTT

Detroit Red Wings

Round 7, Pick 208

Scott skated two full seasons for Dubuque, anchoring the top defense pair while helping lead the Saints to an Eastern Conference title. The blue-liner contributed 33 points last season and a +28 rating to finish his junior career before joining Colorado College this fall.

ERIK PÅHLSSON

Nashville Predators

Round 7, Pick 213

Påhlsson was picked up by the Fighting Saints in the 2023 Phase II USHL Draft and made an immediate impact to help the Saints to an Eastern Conference title. He finished with 28 goals and 72 points and logged the most points in a single season by a Swedish player in USHL history. Påhlsson will join his Saints' linemate and 2023 Boston Bruins selection Beckett Hendrickson at the University of Minnesota in the fall.

These nine Saints join a long list of Dubuque players selected in the NHL Draft, especially in recent seasons. Matthew Savoie was selected by Buffalo at 9th overall in 2022, making him the highest selected Fighting Saint in Tier-I franchise history. Joining Savoie in 2022 were Kenny Connors (4th Rd - LAK), Stephen Halliday (4th Rd - OTT), Theo Wallberg (6th Rd - OTT), Nils Juntorp (6th Rd - CHI) and Connor Kurth (6th Rd - TB).

Goaltender Kevin Reidler was also selected by Ottawa in the fifth round making him the seventh Fighting Saint involved in the 2022 draft, however, he would not join the Fighting Saints until he was picked in Phase II of the 2023 USHL Draft. In 2023, Juraj Pekarcik was drafted in the third round by the St. Louis Blues prior to joining the Fighting Saints.

In 2024-25, the Fighting Saints will have multiple NHL draftees on the ice, with Ruohonen, Morello and Van Vliet. In addition, the Saints selected Boston Bruins draft pick (2023, 7th Rd) Kristian Kostadinski in the Phase II USHL draft in May.

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.