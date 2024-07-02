Hinostroza Headed for Nashville

Waterloo, Iowa - National Hockey League free agency has created an opportunity for former Waterloo Black Hawks forward Vinnie Hinostroza to join the Nashville Predators.

Hinostroza signed a two-year contract which will make the Nashville organization his sixth during a professional career which began in 2015.

The 30-year-old was originally drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012 following his second season in Waterloo. Hinostroza's three-year junior career included 151 regular season games in the USHL. He scored 53 goals and assisted on 73 others, while finishing his time in Waterloo with a +32 plus/minus differential. For good measure, Hinostroza was also a key contributor to the Black Hawks' silver medal finish at the 2012 Junior Club World Cup in Omsk, Russia, where he scored dramatic game-tying- and shootout-winning-goals against Linkopings of Sweden.

When Hinostroza plays for Nashville, he will become the sixth different former Waterloo skater to appear for the Predators. That group includes forward Tom Novak; the coming 2024/25 season will be his fourth on Nashville's roster. Black Hawks alumni have collectively appeared in over 1,100 regular season games for the Predators, more than for any other NHL club.

Hinostroza was a member of the Pittsburgh Penguins' organization in 2023/24. He dressed for 14 NHL contests, notching one goal and two assists. Much of his season was spent as a member of the American Hockey League's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, where he produced 35 points (16 goals, 19 assists), the most among team forwards.

During an NHL career which covers parts of nine seasons, Hinostroza has also played for Chicago, the Arizona Coyotes, Florida Panthers, and Buffalo Sabres. In 374 regular season games, the suburban Chicago native has recorded 54 goals and 97 assists. His most prolific season in all categories was with Arizona in 2018/19 (72 games, 16 goals, 23 assists).

At the NCAA level, Hinostroza spent two seasons at the University of Notre Dame.

