FPHL Welcomes the Monroe Moccasins

June 6, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Monroe Moccasins News Release







Perkin Hockey Group today announced the formation of the Monroe Moccasins, a professional hockey team in The Federal Prospects Hockey League ("FPHL"). The team was announced at a Press Conference today with Team Chairman and CEO, Nicolas Perkin, alongside Mayor Friday Ellis of Monroe, Louisiana and FPHL Commissioner Don Kirnan. The Monroe Civic Center will be the team's home ice arena for the upcoming 2024/25 FPHL Season, with the Moccasin's home season opener tentatively scheduled for Friday, October 11th, 2024.

The Monroe Moccasin's Managing Partner and President, Parker Moskal, was also in attendance while signing their first player, Marquis Grant-Mentis, at the Press Conference. The Perkin Hockey Group has been working with local and state officials for the better part of a year to bring a professional hockey team back to Northeast Louisiana. The exciting and growing FPHL is the perfect league for the Moccasins and has another professional team in Baton Rouge. The Perkin Hockey Group is already in the works to bring additional professional hockey teams to other cities in Louisiana, where the sport is flourishing, and there's a strong desire by communities to embrace the entertainment that high level professional hockey can bring. The Perkin Hockey Group is also laying the foundation to bring an NHL Expansion Team to New Orleans, LA in the near future.

The Moccasins also announced their 2nd player signing Kyle Stevens.

"I am a lifelong hockey fan and excited to bring a professional hockey team to Monroe. The ownership and operational team we've built over the last year has made me optimistic about bringing an FPHL Championship to the people of Monroe in the coming years. The relationships we have built with the City of Monroe provides the opportunity to have one of the most successful first seasons in league history," said Nic.

"Louisiana is thrilled to welcome yet another professional hockey team to our state. The game of hockey is growing at a record rate, and we are pleased that Louisiana is a part of this growth-now having two professional hockey teams. I look forward to continuing to create an economically friendly environment where sports teams can thrive here in Louisiana. My thanks goes out to all who helped this team come to fruition and their desires to bring an NHL Expansion Team to New Orleans in the next 5 years," said Governor Jeff Landry.

Perkin Hockey Group is led by New Orleans native and Private Equity veteran, Nicolas Perkin, along with other hockey enthusiast owners residing in the Monroe and greater Louisiana area. Perkin Hockey Group has offices in Monroe and New Orleans. For additional information, visit www.moccasinshockey.com.

About Perkin Hockey Group

Perkin Hockey Group is a team of owners committed to growing the sport of hockey in Louisiana and throughout the Southeastern United States. The group has extensive hockey, entrepreneurial and operational experience to grow the sport of hockey.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league that will be operating in its 15th season during 2024-25 Season.

