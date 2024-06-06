'Cats Re-Up Andreoli, Add Swede D-Man Stahl for '24-25

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud and excited to announce the team has re-signed Forward Carson Andreoli for the 2024-2025 season.

"When we acquired Carson at the trade deadline he was an instant spark for us, said Bobcats Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "He came in and became a leader for us right away, he even scored his 1st goal as a Bobcat in his first shift playing for us."

"I am excited to return to Blue Ridge to continue my professional career," said

Andreoli. "With the returning group we have, I know we have the ability to shake up the league this season. See you soon Bobcats fans!"

The 25 year old Toronto, ON native was indeed an instant spark that continued to glimmer down the stretch of the season. The winger posted 7 points (4 goals, 3 assists) in his 11 games with Blue Ridge after he was acquired from the Columbus River Dragons at the FPHL Trade Deadline on March 11th. He even began his Bobcats tenure with a 3 game point streak (2 goals, 1 assist) in a 3-game series against the rival Carolina Thunderbirds.

"He is a great example of being a true professional on and off the ice," Zemlicka continued. "His tenacious work ethic, passion for the game and his drive to get better every day goes through the roof. We're very excited and looking forward have Carson back wearing a Bobcats uniform and he's determined to help lead this team to success."

Andreoli wasn't afraid to throw his weight around in the physical aspect of the game either, accruing 17 penalty minutes in his 11 games as a Bobcat, highlighted by a resounding fight win over Carolina's Joe Kennedy in just his second game with Blue Ridge.

In addition to Anderoli's re-signing, the Bobcats are excited to announce the signing of Swedish Defenseman Jakob Stahl for the 2024-2025 season.

The 6'2, 212lb blue-liner has spent the last seven seasons between both of Sweden's Division 2 and Division 3 professional ranks.

The 25 year old Karlskrona, SWE native racked up a whopping 90 points (36 goals, 54 assists) in 172 combined games at the Division 2 and 3 Swedish pro levels.

"We were looking to add size to our D-core and Jakob is the perfect fit," said Zemlicka of Stahl. "He is very mobile and has an offensive mindset. I am confident that if he makes the quick transition to the North American style of the game he has the potential of becoming one of the top defensemen at this level."

"I'm excited to become a Bobcat and to become a part of a winning team this season," said Stahl. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of all the fans at the Apex Center."

Season ticket packages are on-sale for the Bobcats forthcoming second season, and payment plans are available. Existing season ticket holders can now begin selecting their seats from the new 3,500 capacity before construction is completed in September.

