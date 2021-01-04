FPHL Announces Season Start Moved to February

Danville, IL. - The Danville Dashers and the Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced that the beginning of the 2021 regular season will be postponed into February. Exact dates and a schedule have not yet been announced, but we will keep you updated as more information arrives-- and as we can continue to safely move forward in the process of starting the season.

Everyone at the Danville Dashers and the Federal Prospects Hockey League is overwhelmingly grateful for the support and teamwork of staff, coaches, players, and fans throughout the past year as Covid-19 put most sports on hold at every level--especially in areas of high risk or population.

"I'm so appreciative of the support our fans and sponsors have shown us over the past year," General Manager Diane Short said after the announcement. "It has been quite the journey, and it really warms my heart to know that when the going gets tough, Dasher Nation sticks together."

Every individual involved with the Dashers is eagerly awaiting the familiar, comforting sounds of hard hits against the new boards and glass, and cheers of fans in the stands. The situation with Covid-19 is growing more and more encouraging by the day as various vaccines continue to be distributed by hard-working medical personnel around the country and world, and people continue to take appropriate safety measures.

Rest assured that the Dashers and the FPHL are working with local, state and national authorities to ensure that the season can proceed safely for all involved in the process.

"We want the best for our players, fans and sponsors and are looking at every option to play this season, to ensure the best safety and quality of play possible," General Manager Diane Short stated. "It's been a long journey, but we and the league are considering all factors in play."

We can't wait to see you again, and ask that you all take appropriate precautions, and hang in there with us as we bring hockey back to you (and us, too!).

