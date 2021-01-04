Catching up with Joe Pace and Matt Graham

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the return of general manager/head coach Joe Pace and assistant general manager/assistant coach Matt Graham for the 2020-21 FPHL season. Jeremy Skiba had the chance to catch up with both players so fans can get to know them better and to find out what they did under quarantine.

Joe Pace:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: Since we ended in March nothing has been easy. However, this summer I did get my first pair of in-line skates since I had them as a kid. I got a pair early in our first lockdown so we started skating as a family, pushing the stroller all five of us out rollerblading. Then I would go back out alone with the weighted vest on for another rip. I've tried to lift and run as much as possible as well as ride the bike. That was a little easier since I started BMX dirt track racing with my son and his friends at the local Can-Am BMX track. As some of my personal fans know I'm always training because of wrestling as well.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: I'm really looking forward to getting started because we have unfinished business from the end of last season. We had the best roster ever assembled that never played a game together when the season was canceled. So what I'm looking forward to most is proving that to everyone around the league and to show how dangerous the Prowlers are. I'm also looking forward to putting together the championship run that all my guys deserve along with our amazing fans and community.

Q: What's your favorite thing about the Blue Water Area?

A: The Blue Water Area is an amazing place to call home. When we first moved here it was the start of summer and we got to enjoy some of the best things this area has to offer. The awesome water life, fishing, beaches and state parks. Lake Huron is hands-down the most beautiful out of all the Great Lakes. In between the outdoor dining and summer events, there's something to do every day of the summer, but what I love most is when winter comes the only ticket in town are Prowlers games. We give some much-needed relief in a time of year when there's not much going on in our area. And don't worry everyone, if we have a rough winter, we're going to open up the snowmobile parking so you could ride your sleds right to the rink. It's just another awesome perk of living in this area.

Q: Who was your favorite NHL player growing up and why?

A: To decide who my favorite NHLer of all time is hard because it changed as I grew and the players I loved came from different generations. My first was Blackhawks defenseman, and now San Jose Sharks general manager, Doug Wilson. Then, Bob Probert with no explanation needed for that one. As I got older, I really appreciated Gordie Howe for all he did for the game of hockey. The last player I really enjoyed following and watching all his games was Chris Pronger. I disliked him and then realized that it was because he was always playing against my favorite teams. I loved his philosophy behind toughness as being part of the game and just his whole style of play.

Q: Who is your favorite super hero and why?

A: Hands down my favorite superhero is Batman. I absolutely love that he has no super powers. Just a citizen standing up for his community. My favorite version of him is from the most recent Christopher Nolan movies with his feud with the Joker being my favorite. As much as it would be cool to have superman's powers, to be an ordinary human and put in the same category as those super humans, I think that's even cooler.

Matt Graham:

Q: What have you been doing to stay active/busy during quarantine?

A: Just trying to stay busy and prepare for next season the best I can. I've put together basically an in-home gym. Other than that, my dog Bryz has just been running my life whether it's walks, going outside to use the bathroom or just play.

Q: What are you looking forward to most about the upcoming season?

A: Just looking forward to getting back on the ice and back in to the routine of things. It's been a longer off season than normal and I'm sure I'm not the only one who's itching to get back out there and finish what we had started.

Q: What's your favorite thing about the Blue Water Area?

A: Probably the 90 days of summer we get. I'm from California so I'm used to good weather.

Q: Who was your favorite NHL player growing up and why?

A: When I was young it was Oleg Tverdovsky. I'm a Ducks fan and he was probably the first player I really liked. As I got older, I became a Ryan Shannon fan, sort of an unknown player who was about my size. Really enjoyed watching him play and I followed his career even when he went overseas to play in Switzerland.

Q: Who is your favorite super hero and why?

A: To be honest I don't really have one. If I had to pick, I would probably say Thor, I guess. I'm into comedy so I guess Deadpool would be a good option. Not necessarily family friendly.

