Fourth on the Field 2020 Postponed

(AKRON, OHIO) July 3, 2020 -At the request of the Summit County health officials and out of an abundance of caution as it pertains to fireworks gatherings, the Akron RubberDucks have officially postponed this year's Fourth on the Field event scheduled for tomorrow night. Despite the fact that we believe we have put all necessary safety precautions in place for this event, we respect this request and will always comply and work closely with our health authorities.

The Akron RubberDucks plan on rescheduling this event to a later date this summer which will again feature Frozen II on the video board with a fireworks show to follow. All guests who have a ticket to Saturday's event can exchange their ticket to an event to be determined or can be refunded by contacting the RubberDucks ticket office at 330-253-5153. The RubberDucks also want to thank our partners at Goodyear for their support and sponsorship of this event.

"We are disappointed that this event cannot go forward as planned," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander, "The Akron RubberDucks worked closely with state and local officials to get prior approval for this year's Fourth on the Field event, but out an abundance of caution and working with Summit County health officials as it pertains to fireworks gatherings, we have decided to postpone this event. The safety of our fans, guests and staff at Canal Park has always been our top priority, and we will continue to follow all health and safety protocols in order to proceed with events at Canal Park in the safest manner possible."

City of Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan also added the following statement about the event's postponement: "As we're sure everyone is, we're disappointed that the RubberDucks must cancel their Fourth on the Field event. Outlets for community fun and recreation have obviously been limited in recent months, so this cancellation is unfortunate. However, we are eternally grateful to the Akron RubberDucks organization for always putting their fans first. They are a thoughtful and caring community partner, and this community will continue to show our support however we can in the future," said Mayor Horrigan.

RubberDucks staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at [email protected]

