Baseballtown Charities Showcase Set for Firstenergy Stadium

(READING, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils will host the Baseballtown Charities Showcase featuring 12 teams of high school aged baseball players to give them a little part of the season they lost to COVID-19. It is set to kick off at the Double-A ballpark of the Philadelphia Phillies, FirstEnergy Stadium. We thank the Baseballtown Charities Showcase sponsors Abilities in Motion, Deer Country, and EG Smith.

Action will begin July 14 and ending on August 3. Teams are from Eastern Pennsylvania, drawing from suburban Philadelphia, Montgomery County, Berks County, and Easton.

The majority of teams that enter will play three games versus an opponent of similar skill level on the professional field. Registration benefits Baseballtown Charities to help more kids play baseball and softball.

Admission, as well as parking, is FREE for all fans. R-Phils concessions will be open at all games for fans to enjoy their favorite ballpark food and drink.

The games will be 7-innings with a maximum time limit. Games end when either is reached and can finish in a tie. There will be two games every night every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday over a three-week period. Each night will consist of a doubleheader of action. Game times are 5pm & 7:30 pm, with a two-hour time limit for each game.

The Showcase series will begin the day after the 2020 Baseballtown Charities Senior Classic scheduled for Monday, July 13. Over 60 seniors who played for high schools that participated in the BCIAA are scheduled to participate in the Senior Classic.

The R-Phils will also be hosting Rip It Baseballtown Charities showcase for area teams, 13U-19U, on weekends in July and August. Admission is free and stadium food and drink will be available. In addition, the Fightin's will continue to have their Party with a Purpose nights at the ballpark on upcoming Thursdays.

2020 BASEBALLTOWN CHARITIES SHOWCASE

14- Jul

5:00 Reading vs Exeter

7:30 Wilson (Easton) vs Weiser Scouts

15- Jul

5:00 Hamburg vs Blazers

7:30 Colonial Baseball vs May's Sandwich Shop - Spring Township

16- Jul

5:00 Reading vs Weiser Scouts

7:30 Royersford Complete Game vs Wissahickon Blues

20- Jul

5:00 The Berg vs Exeter

7:30 Hamburg vs Wilson (Easton)

21- Jul

5:00 Reading vs Wilson (Easton)

7:30 Colonial Baseball vs Royersford Complete Game

27- Jul

5:00 Blazers vs Weiser Scouts

7:30 May's Sandwich Shop - Spring Township vs Royersford Complete Game

28- Jul

7:30 Colonial Baseball vs Exeter

29- Jul

5:00 May's Sandwich Shop - Spring Township vs Shillington Stangs

7:30 The Berg vs Wissahickon Blues

3- Aug

5:00 The Berg vs Blazers

7:30 Hamburg vs Wissahickon

