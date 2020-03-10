Fourth Annual Skylands Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Takes Place May 2nd

March 10, 2020 - Frontier League (FL) - Sussex County Miners News Release





Augusta, NJ - Batter up! It's time to knock the summer out of the park by coming to the fourth annual Skylands Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Sussex County's most anticipated party of the season will feature more than 25 different food trucks, and a refreshing Beer Garden boasting over 100 different craft beers, hard ciders, hard seltzers, flavored drinks and wine. While picnicking on the field, be sure to check out Alternate Groove as they perform hits live and participate in a wide assortment of family-friendly backyard games and activities. Taking place from 12 pm-7 pm, rain or shine, parking is free while admission for adults is $5 and children 38" and under get in for free.

The Skylands Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival will have a tantalizing menu of delicious food and treats for even the pickiest of eaters. A sampling of this year's food trucks includes Star of the Sea, Pie Oh My, Clydes, and The Wicked Waffle Stick. However, something is needed to wash all that tasty goodness down. This is where the drinks come in to play. With more than 100 craft beers and other refreshing drinks on the menu, everyone will find something to cool down. Festival-goers can also enjoy a variety of free on-field activities including live music performed by Alternate Groove and shopping with local vendors. Plus there will be a ginormous assortment family-friendly activities and games including Ladderball, Cornhole, Giant Jenga, Yard Yahtzee and more along with a bounce house and train rides. Plus don't forget that Herbie the Miner will be around for photos throughout the day.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from March 10, 2020

Fourth Annual Skylands Stadium Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival Takes Place May 2nd - Sussex County Miners

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.