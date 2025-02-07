Four-Time All-CFL Defensive Lineman Micah Johnson Signs Extension

February 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Micah Johnson to a contract extension.

Johnson (6'1-278) stays in Rider Green after earning his fourth All-CFL selection in 2024. He suited up for all 18 games for the Roughriders, consistently making his impact known to opposing offensive linemen. Johnson, who routinely commands a double or triple team by his opponents, registered 28 defensive tackles, including four for a loss, and six sacks (tied for third in the league, and first on the team). Johnson tallied a two-sack game against Toronto in Week 5 and as part of a stout run defence, helped Saskatchewan allow the fewest rushing first downs (94) and the fewest rushing yards (80.3 per game) in the league. The Roughriders also ranked second in the West in sacks with 38, one fewer than B.C.

In addition to his strong performance on the defensive line, Johnson stepped in as an emergency offensive lineman in the Labour Day Classic, playing two-and-a-half quarters at right guard. Johnson was named a CFL All-Star/All-CFL on three previous occasions (2016-18) and is a seven-time Divisional All-Star/All-CFL (2016-22, 2024).

Johnson played three previous seasons in Green and White (2019, 2021, 2023) appearing in 39 games and registered 72 defensive tackles and 11 sacks. He was named an East All-CFL selection in 2022 with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats having played 16 regular season games and notching 24 defensives tackles, five tackles for loss and seven sacks.

Prior to coming to the Riders, Johnson spent six seasons with the Calgary Stampeders (2013-18). He made 158 defensive tackles, 41 sacks, two interceptions and six forced fumbles over 81 games and is two-time Grey Cup Champion, winning rings in 2014 and 2018.

