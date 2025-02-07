Couture Stays Home with 2025 Contract Extension

February 7, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

(Vancouver) - The BC Lions have signed National offensive lineman Michael Couture to a one-year contract extension. Couture was eligible for free agency on February 11.

Couture (6'4, 295 lbs)- the Burnaby native returns for a third season in black and orange after starting 12 games in 2024 plus the Western Semi-Final at centre. Couture and the offensive line helped William Stanback rush for a career-high 1,175 yards while Nathan Rourke and Vernon Adams Jr. combined for five games of over 300 passing yards.

Couture originally signed with his hometown team as a free agent ahead of 2023 and made 20 starts at centre including the playoffs. That year, the Lion offence finished in the top three in most major statistical categories.

Selected in round two (10th overall) by Winnipeg in the 2016 CFL Draft, Couture dressed in 93 regular season games with the Blue Bombers through 2022 and won two Grey Cup rings (2019, 2021). He became starting centre in 2019 following the retirement of Matthias Goosen.

Couture suited up in 36 games at Simon Fraser University from 2012-15 while seeing time at four different positions on the offensive line. He earned Great Northwest Athletic Conference (GNAC) as a centre in 2014 and a tackle in 2015.

