Four Threshers Promoted to Jersey Shore

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - With four BlueClaws on their way to the Double-A Reading Fightin Phils (read more here), four players are making their way to ShoreTown from Clearwater. RHP Luke Russo, RHP Braydon Tucker, OF Pierce Bennett, and OF Jordan Viars will join Jersey Shore on Friday when the BlueClaws resume their season in Brooklyn.

Russo was drafted in the 16th round last year from Eastern Michigan. With the Threshers this year, he is 4-3, with a 5.13 ERA. He threw a career long seven innings with a career high nine strikeouts on June 26th against Bradenton.

Tucker was named Florida State League Player of the Week after throwing six scoreless innings with six strikeouts on July 13th at Palm Beach. He is 5-2 with a 2.94 ERA on the season with 62 strikeouts in 64.1 innings. Tucker signed as a Non-Drafted Free Agent last year out of Lipscomb.

Bennett comes to the BlueClaws after hitting .249 with one home run and 23 RBIs so far this year with the Threshers, adding eight stolen bases. He was a 20th round pick last year from Wake Forest.

Viars, a 3rd round pick in 2021 from Frisco, Texas, joins the BlueClaws after hitting .252 with 12 home runs and 39 RBIs with Clearwater. He had three home runs and nine RBIs in a May 30th game against Lakeland. At the time of his promotion, he was tied for third in the FSL with 12 home runs, first in slugging percentage (.491), and second in OPS (.846).

The BlueClaws return after the All-Star Break in Brooklyn on Friday. They resume the home schedule on Tuesday, July 23rd against Aberdeen (Orioles) at 7:05 pm. Next week's games include Christmas in July (NJ Lottery) with post-game fireworks on July 25th, Marvel Super Hero Night with Spider-Man on July 26th, and Alec Bohm Bobblehead Night (first 1,000 fans thanks to Taylor Pork Roll) on Saturday, July 26th.

