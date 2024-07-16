Four BlueClaws Promoted to Double-A Reading

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Congratulations to four BlueClaws who have been promoted to Double-A Reading. It was announced that pitchers Andrew Walling and Eiberson Castellano, infielder Erick Brito, and outfielder Leandro Pineda will join the Fightins coming out of the All-Star Break on Friday.

Walling was 7-0 with a 1.43 ERA this year while adding six saves. He earned his sixth and final BlueClaws save on Sunday in the win over Aberdeen. Walling, a left-hander from Mississippi State, joined the BlueClaws in August of last year and earned a save in the BlueClaws first playoff win last year against Hudson Valley.

Castellano was 4-2 with a 4.12 ERA this year. He struck out 10 Renegades in his final BlueClaws start on Saturday. Earlier this year, he fanned 13 Brooklyn Cyclones in a May 31st win at ShoreTown Ballpark. He is a 23 year old from Maracaibo, Venezuela.

Brito hit .263 with two home runs and 14 steals. He had a nine game hitting streak that ended on July 1st that included six multi-hit games. He is a 22 year old from Ciudad Guayana, Venezuela.

Pineda hit .260 with eight home runs and a team leading 45 RBIs. He turned 22 in June and had a 15 game hitting streak earlier this year, the longest by a BlueClaw since the team became a High-A affiliate in 2021.

Including these four players, the BlueClaws have now sent 11 players to Double-A so far this year.

