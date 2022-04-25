Four Studs Join the Larks Flock

BISMARCK, ND - The Larks are excited to announce four new studs to the Flock. With the help of Frontier Precision, the Larks surveyed the field to find these new additions to the Flock! Learn more about them:

POSITION: RHP | COLLEGE: NORTHWESTERN OKLAHOMA STATE UNIVERSITY | HOMETOWN: LAWRENCE, MASSACHUSETTS

BIO: Edwin Colon grew up in the Dominican Republic surrounded by some of the greatest players to ever step foot on a baseball diamond. Edwin is the nephew of former MLB player, Bartolo Colon. Edwin's uncle gave him his first-ever baseball glove and he recalls tossing the ball around at family picnics with other MLB greats, such as David Ortiz and Pedro Martinez.

Colon currently plays at Northwestern Oklahoma State University where he leads his team with a 4.88 ERA and is the lead dog out of the bullpen for his team. He's 5-2 with 2 saves in 18 appearances through April 25 and his .275 batting average against is third on the team.

POSITION: OUTFIELDER | COLLEGE: UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI | HOMETOWN: LINCOLN, MISSOURI

BIO: Jackson Beaman grew up in the heart of the United States in a little town called Lincoln, Missouri, home to just under 1,000 people. Beaman didn't grow up with any MLB influence, in fact, the closest MLB team to him was almost 2 hours away in Kansas City. None of this held Jackson back from being the 7th-ranked player at his position coming out of high school.

Beaman currently plays at the University of Missouri in the SEC. Despite appearing in only eight games this season, Jackson is only one of two non-starters for the Tigers to hit a home run this season.

POSITION: INFIELDER | COLLEGE: CAL STATE UNIVERSITY SAN BERNARDINO | HOMETOWN: POMONA, CALIFORNIA

BIO: AJ Barraza joins a long list of CSUSB Coyotes anchoring the Larks lineup this summer. The 5'7â³ infielder is a sophomore majoring in Kinesiology. In 2019, AJ started in all 40 games he played in for CSUSB and collected 28 hits with 7 doubles and 12 RBI. AJ played in 22 games in the 2020 shortened season and did not compete in 2021. Through April 25, AJ is hitting .221 for the Coyotes and his 24 walks are second on the team to another Larks player - Daryl Ruiz.

POSITION: PITCHER | COLLEGE: UNIVERSITY OF MONTEVALLO | HOMETOWN: TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA

BIO: Joshua Alpough is the first pitcher from the University of Montevallo to join the Larks but he'll have no shortage of Falcons teammates in Bismarck - he's joined by Khalid Collymore, Zen Hiatt, and Ryan Curran. Joshua is third among pitchers on the Montevallo staff who have thrown at least 15 innings this season with a 2.33 ERA (19.1 IP). The sophomore is racking up a career-high in strikeouts - he's got 23 so far. The 33-12 Falcons wrap up their season with a three-game set at home against the University of West Georgia, where Joshua is sure to get some time on the rubber to sharpen up before the Gulf South Conference Tournament in May.

