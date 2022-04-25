Dock Spiders Adding New Ballpark Bar

FOND DU LAC, WI - Rounding Third presented by Central Standard Craft Distillery improves an already popular space at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field by adding a full-service bar to serve spirits, cocktails, and beer. Set along the third-base foul line, all fans will be able to access Rounding Third to visit with family and friends, play popular yard games, and enjoy views of the action on the field.

Central Standard Craft Distillery, a small batch, craft distillery in Milwaukee and the fastest growing top-10 Wisconsin-based distiller, handcrafts award-winning, bourbon, whiskey, vodka, and gin from locally sourced ingredients. Founded in 2014, Central Standard spirits have won 37 medals across multiple categories for their craft distilling. Central Standard's portfolio of premium spirits includes Red Cabin Bourbon, Door County Cherry Vodka, and North Wisconsin Brandy. They also have launched Pour Ready Premium Cocktails just in time for summer with flavors Door County Cherry Lemonade and Door County Cherry Mule. Craft, convenient, and cooler ready - just pour over ice and you have a cocktail made for any occasion. Their popular L Flag Bourbon takes pride in losses on Chicago's North Side, celebrates baseball across the entire state of Wisconsin, and makes for a perfect toast to celebrate victories over Dock Spiders rivals.

"The addition of Rounding Third provides a unique space that allows for fans to enjoy our ballpark in a whole new way," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Central Standard is the perfect partner for us to bring premium spirits to our fans while providing an accessible, casual, and comfortable environment to enhance our game day experience."

The Dock Spiders begin their sixth season on Memorial Day (May 30) against the Wausau Woodchucks at 1:05 p.m. at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. In five seasons as part of the Northwoods League, the Dock Spiders have made the playoffs three times and have won two league championships. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams. Individual game tickets, ticket packages, and group tickets are currently available at the Dock Spiders Ticket Office at 980 E. Division St., by calling (920) 907-9833, and online at dockspiders.com.

