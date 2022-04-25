Woodchucks Announce 2022 Promotions

Wausau, WI - The Wausau Woodchucks are looking forward to a thrilling 2022 season, complete with an exciting promotional schedule that the team released today.

The Woodchucks will once again light up the sky with seven spectacular fireworks shows this season. Fans can get ready for our first Post-Game Fireworks night on Friday, June 3rd, presented by Cellcom! They can continue enjoying post-game fireworks shows with their family and friends on Friday, June 17th presented by Fleet Farm in celebration of Father's Day! Then the fun continues June 24th with post-game fireworks presented by Festival Foods. The Fireworks on Friday, July 8th are presented by Cellcom and Mohican North Star Gaming & Resort. July 15th will be post-game fireworks presented by Wisconsin Chevy Dealers. We will have one Saturday Fireworks show this year, on Saturday August 6th, presented by Crystal Finishing Systems. Friday, August 12th is our last regular season home game and will have post-game fireworks presented by American Family Insurance.

In addition to our post-game firework shows, fans can mark their calendars for a Mini-Bat Giveaway presented by Culligan. The first 250 fans through the gates will receive a mini-bat on Wednesday, July 27th.

This year the Woodchucks 2022 schedule includes many appearances and entertainment acts! Everyone's favorite Police Pup and Fire Pup are joining us on Thursday, June 9th. A second pup appearance has been added for August 1st, this one featuring the Fire Pup and Pilot Pup. We'll be able to party with the princesses on Saturday, June 25th. The World Famous ZOOperstars will return to entertain our fans on July 28th, presented by Rib Mountain Paper. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will wow us with his talents on July 7th. Bark in the Park, presented by Fleet Farm is back on July 10th.

The Wausau Woodchucks 29th season starts on Monday, May 30th on the road. The team's first home game will be Tuesday, May 31st, 2022. Gates will open at 5:35pm and first pitch is 6:35pm. Ticket packages and group ticket options are currently available for purchase. Single game tickets will go on sale Monday, April 25th at 10am.

