Four Rise Draftees Tabbed as AVCA All-Americans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Rise on Wednesday had four of their picks from the 2024 Pro Volleyball Federation draft selected as AVCA All-Americans, as announced by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

First-round pick (seventh overall) Raven Colvin from Purdue University received Second Team honors, while second-round pick (13th overall) Naya Shime from Southern Methodist University and third-round pick (22nd overall) Camryn Turner from the University of Kansas made the Third Team.

Rise fifth-round selection (40th overall) Jess Mruzik from Penn State University earned a First Team spot but is not expected to report to the Rise this season due to other contract obligations. However, by drafting Mruzik, the Rise retain her PVF player rights for two seasons.

Colvin, one of the best middle blockers in Purdue's history, nabbed her highest All-American honor of her career, after earning Honorable Mention a year ago. She finished as the Boilermakers' all-time block assists leader (559) on her way to 642 career blocks (1.39 blocks per set). Colvin posted 18 matches this season with at least six blocks, with three 10-block performances, including 11 blocks at No. 2 Nebraska. Offensively, Colvin eclipsed 1,000 career kills during her final NCAA Tournament run, where Purdue reached the regional semifinals.

Shime, a graduate opposite hitter, is the first player in SMU's volleyball history to make an AVCA All-American Team. The Third Team honor comes after Shime was named an AVCA Southwest All-Region performer and an All-ACC First Team selection. Shime registered a team-leading 3.44 kills per set at a .283 hitting percentage, along with 1.72 digs per set and 1.02 blocks per set. The Casper, Wyoming, native collected double-digit kills in 25 of the Mustangs' 33 matches in 2024. During her two seasons at SMU, Shime played 229 sets in 65 matches, collecting 696 kills, 413 digs, and 201 blocks. The Mustangs reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament the past two seasons with Shime.

Turner, the first of three setters selected in the PVF draft, wrapped up her college career as the Big 12 assists leader with 1,219 (11.29 per set) in 2024. She earned First Team All-Big 12 and First Team AVCA All-Region awards for the second-straight year. The senior out of Topeka was an AVCA National Player of the Year semifinalist for the first time in her career. She concluded her four-year career at Kansas with 3,923 assists, 1,115 digs, 290 kills (.270), 196 blocks, and 69 aces in 114 matches played (412 sets). With Turner setting the offense, the Jayhawks made their 11th NCAA Tournament appearance this past season.

A total of 42 players were on the first, second, and third teams, with an additional 55 players being recognized as honorable mentions.

