San Diego Mojo Support Girls on the Run San Diego with $1,500 Grant from Enterprise Mobility Foundation

December 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo teamed with the Enterprise Mobility Foundation to present Girls on the Run San Diego with a $1,500 grant on Sunday to support the organization's efforts to blend physical activity with life skill development, including managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy. The announcement was made at the Girls on the Run San Diego 5K at De Anza Cove.

"The San Diego Mojo Pro Women's Volleyball Team and Enterprise Mobility Foundation are excited to present this $1,500 grant to Girls on the Run San Diego for all they do for girls' sports," said Mojo assistant coach Deitre Collins-Parker.

The Mojo, a founding member of the Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF), the premier women's professional volleyball league in North America, were provided with the opportunity by Enterprise Mobility, the team's official rental car provider, to support a nonprofit of the team's choice with a grant to assist with that organization's efforts.

Girls on the Run inspires individuals of all abilities to discover, build, and grow their self-confidence. Together, they experience a sense of belonging and connection as a team. Volunteer coaches facilitate lessons that blend physical activity with life skill development, including managing emotions, fostering friendships, and expressing empathy. At the end of the season, the team completes a Community Impact Project and a 5K together, which provides a tangible sense of accomplishment and sets a confident mindset into motion.

