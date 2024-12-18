Omaha Supernovas Draftee Kendra Wait Earns AVCA First Team All-American Honors; Batenhorst and Onabanjo Recognized as Honorable Mentions

December 18, 2024 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas News Release







OMAHA, Neb. - Three 2024 draftees of the Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and inaugural Pro Volleyball Champions, earned AVCA All-America honors on Wednesday.

Creighton setter Kendra Wait was named a First Team All-American after repeating as BIG EAST Player and Setter of the Year. Wait is the first player in Creighton history to be a four-time All-American, making the Third Team in 2023 along with a pair of Honorable Mentions.

Wait finished her last college season leading the BIG EAST in assists per set (10.97) for the fourth-straight season with that mark also being 12th nationally. She finished her college career with 4,945 assists (10.75 A/S), 1,454 digs (3.16 D/S), 784 points, 507 kills (1.10 K/S) on a .362 hitting percentage, 360 total blocks and 85 aces. Wait could end up being the steal of the PVF Draft with the Supernovas selecting the Gardner, Kan. product with the fourth-to-last pick at No. 37 overall in the fifth round.

Fellow Supernovas draftees Ally Batenhorst and Toyosi Onabanjo were selected as Honorable Mentions for their final college seasons.

Batenhorst spent her last season at USC after being at Nebraska for her first three years of college volleyball. The 6-foot-5 outside hitter was the leading force for the Trojans, who reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Batenhorst was also named to the All-Big Ten First Team after leading USC with 563.5 points and 3.94 kills per set. She played six rotations all season, compiling 2.11 digs per set, 96 blocks and 30 aces - all marks being second on the team. Batenhorst was the Supernovas third pick in the draft at No. 15 overall in the second round.

Onabanjo secured her first All-America honor after forming into one of the best offensive middle blockers in the country during her last two seasons at Kansas. The Houston, Texas native was named to the All-Big 12 First Team after recording 2.58 kills per set on a staggering .409 hitting percentage - which was a top 15 clip in the country and second in the conference. Onabanjo's 123 blocks on the season led the team and was fourth overall in the Big 12. She was the franchise's first round pick at No. 8 overall.

The Supernovas second full draft class also includes Omaha native and outside hitter Lindsay Krause from Nebraska, outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez from Pittsburgh and Ohio State opposite Emily Londot. Krause and Valeria Gomez will play on college volleyball's biggest stage with Thursday's NCAA National Semifinal in Louisville, Kentucky.

