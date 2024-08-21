Four Pippins Earn All-WCL Recognition
August 21, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)
Yakima Valley Pippins News Release
YAKIMA, Washington - Four Yakima Valley Pippins have earned All-West Coast League honors for the 2024 season, as announced today by the league.
Catcher Rece Schuerman, starting pitcher Carson Judd and relief pitcher Donovann Jackson all earned second-team honors. Pitcher Ethan Salscheider earned honorable mention.
Schuerman, from Gonzaga, played in 40 games, either at catcher or designated hitter. He batted .277 (38 for 137), with five doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs, and had six multi-hit games.
Judd was a first-half arm for the Pippins. The left-hander, now at Georgia Gwinnett, was 3-1 in six games, five of which he started. In 34.1 innings, Judd surrendered 25 hits but just nine runs - only six of which were earned. He struck out 29 against nine walks while compiling a 1.57 ERA.
Jackson, who also pitched only in the first half, appeared in nine games. He compiled a 4-0 record - earning all his wins in relief - with 25 strikeouts and five walks. He allowed only five runs (three earned) and 12 hits in 19.2 innings, finishing with a 1.37 ERA.
Salscheider, the Pippins' opening night and closing night starter, finished 4-5 in 11 games, all of which he started. He compiled a 3.88 ERA in 65 innings, striking out 37 and walking 28. He allowed 74 hits and 37 runs (28 earned), and had two complete games.
All-WCL - First Team
C - Justin Stransky (senior, Fresno State), Ridgefield Raptors
1B - Wylie Waters (sophomore, South Carolina Upstate), Nanaimo NightOwls
2B - Taylor Takata (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Ridgefield Raptors
SS - Ty Yukumoto (senior, Gonzaga), Corvallis Knights
3B - Jakob Poturnak (sophomore, Sacramento State), Edmonton Riverhawks
OF - Aidan Dougherty (junior, Univ. of Connecticut), Wenatchee AppleSox
OF - Tanner Griffith (sophomore, St. Mary's College), Portland Pickles
OF - Hunter Katschke (senior, Utah Tech), Ridgefield Raptors
MP - Kevin Takeuchi (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights
SP - Vicarte Domingo (signed with San Diego Padres), Edmonton Riverhawks
SP - Murphy Gienger (senior, Northern Colorado), Portland Pickles
SP - Halen Knoll (senior, Edmonton Collegiate), Edmonton Riverhawks
SP - Freddy Rodriguez (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Portland Pickles
SP - Kaden Segel (senior, Univ. of Portland), Corvallis Knights
RP - Nick Lewis (sophomore, Washington St.), Bellingham Bells
RP - Kaden Alberghini (junior, Seattle Univ.), Springfield Drifters
RP - Caleb Debban (junior, George Fox U.), Corvallis Knights
RP - Carson Cormier (freshman, Texas Christian), Victoria HarbourCats
RP - Gabe Hernandez (sophomore, Cal. State-Northridge), Corvallis Knights
All-WCL - Second Team
C - Rece Schuerman (sophomore, Gonzaga), Yakima Valley Pippins
1B - Easton Amundson (junior, Liberty Univ.), Bend Elks
2B - Roberto Núñez (Embry-Riddle, junior), Port Angeles Lefties
SS - Tyrus Hall (freshman, Bossier Parish CC), Victoria HarbourCats
3B - Nate Kirkpatrick (sophomore, Virginia Commonwealth), Bellingham Bells
OF - Sky Collins (junior, Fresno State), Victoria HarbourCats
OF - Max Hartman (junior, Washington State), Wenatchee AppleSox
OF - Jeremy Giesegh (junior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Port Angeles Lefties
MP - Patrick Keighran (senior, U. of San Francisco), Portland Pickles
SP - Brady Baltus (senior, New Mexico St.), Springfield Drifters
SP - Josh Flaugher (senior, Southern Arkansas), Bellingham Bells
SP - Tyner Horn (sophomore, Univ. of Nebraska), Corvallis Knights
SP - Carson Judd (senior, Georgia Gwinnett College), Yakima Valley Pippins
SP - Quincy Vassar (senior, Vanguard U.) Wenatchee AppleSox
RP - Devyn Hernandez (senior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Bellingham Bells
RP - Donovann Jackson (junior, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Yakima Valley Pippins
RP - Tylor Jans (senior, U. of Louisiana-Monroe), Edmonton Riverhawks
RP - Nic Peterson (sophomore, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Bellingham Bells
RP - Garren Rizzo (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights
All-WCL Honorable Mention
Bellingham: Jacob Mejia (Cal. State-San Bernardino), Anthony Kodama (Southern Illinois), Roman Martin (UCLA), Ryan Heppner (U. of British Columbia)
Bend: Andrew Harbour (USC), Cole Calnon (Northwest Nazarene)
Corvallis: Tyler Howard (U. of Portland), Brandon Cabrera (senior, Lewis-Clark St.), Sean Wiese (Arizona Christian)
Cowlitz: Dylan Schlaegel (Dallas Baptist)
Edmonton: Michael Soper (Westmont College), Russell Young (U. of British Columbia), Bryce McFeely (Westmont College), Sam Kane (Seattle Univ.), Tate Dearing (Reinhardt U.)
Kamloops: Joey Rico (Westmont College), Lucas Smith (Palomar College)
Kelowna: Ethan Coronel (Houston Baptist)
Nanaimo: Nevan Noonan (San Diego St.), Aidan Russell (San Diego St.), Adison Mattix (Everett CC)
Portland: Conner Stewart (Cal. State-Northridge), Chris Downs (Cal Poly-SLO)
Ridgefield: Carson Revay (Fresno State), Camden Oram (Linfield College)
Springfield: Kedren Kinzie (Univ. of Hawaii)
Victoria: Jake Finkelstein (Illinois State)
Walla Walla: Stephen Hom (Texas A&M-C.C.), Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa), Zachary Hangas (Ottawa Univ.), Josh Aribal
Wenatchee: Jonathan Fitz (Univ. of San Diego, Evan Canfield (Lewis-Clark State)
Yakima Valley: Ethan Salscheider (Univ. of Hawaii-Hilo)
note: listed college/university class describes fall/winter/spring of 2024-2025
