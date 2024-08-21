Four Pippins Earn All-WCL Recognition

August 21, 2024 - West Coast League (WCL)

Yakima Valley Pippins News Release







YAKIMA, Washington - Four Yakima Valley Pippins have earned All-West Coast League honors for the 2024 season, as announced today by the league.

Catcher Rece Schuerman, starting pitcher Carson Judd and relief pitcher Donovann Jackson all earned second-team honors. Pitcher Ethan Salscheider earned honorable mention.

Read this story on PippinsBaseball.com, or scroll down to continue.

Schuerman, from Gonzaga, played in 40 games, either at catcher or designated hitter. He batted .277 (38 for 137), with five doubles, two home runs and 16 RBIs, and had six multi-hit games.

Judd was a first-half arm for the Pippins. The left-hander, now at Georgia Gwinnett, was 3-1 in six games, five of which he started. In 34.1 innings, Judd surrendered 25 hits but just nine runs - only six of which were earned. He struck out 29 against nine walks while compiling a 1.57 ERA.

Jackson, who also pitched only in the first half, appeared in nine games. He compiled a 4-0 record - earning all his wins in relief - with 25 strikeouts and five walks. He allowed only five runs (three earned) and 12 hits in 19.2 innings, finishing with a 1.37 ERA.

Salscheider, the Pippins' opening night and closing night starter, finished 4-5 in 11 games, all of which he started. He compiled a 3.88 ERA in 65 innings, striking out 37 and walking 28. He allowed 74 hits and 37 runs (28 earned), and had two complete games.

All-WCL - First Team

C - Justin Stransky (senior, Fresno State), Ridgefield Raptors

1B - Wylie Waters (sophomore, South Carolina Upstate), Nanaimo NightOwls

2B - Taylor Takata (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Ridgefield Raptors

SS - Ty Yukumoto (senior, Gonzaga), Corvallis Knights

3B - Jakob Poturnak (sophomore, Sacramento State), Edmonton Riverhawks

OF - Aidan Dougherty (junior, Univ. of Connecticut), Wenatchee AppleSox

OF - Tanner Griffith (sophomore, St. Mary's College), Portland Pickles

OF - Hunter Katschke (senior, Utah Tech), Ridgefield Raptors

MP - Kevin Takeuchi (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights

SP - Vicarte Domingo (signed with San Diego Padres), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP - Murphy Gienger (senior, Northern Colorado), Portland Pickles

SP - Halen Knoll (senior, Edmonton Collegiate), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP - Freddy Rodriguez (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Portland Pickles

SP - Kaden Segel (senior, Univ. of Portland), Corvallis Knights

RP - Nick Lewis (sophomore, Washington St.), Bellingham Bells

RP - Kaden Alberghini (junior, Seattle Univ.), Springfield Drifters

RP - Caleb Debban (junior, George Fox U.), Corvallis Knights

RP - Carson Cormier (freshman, Texas Christian), Victoria HarbourCats

RP - Gabe Hernandez (sophomore, Cal. State-Northridge), Corvallis Knights

All-WCL - Second Team

C - Rece Schuerman (sophomore, Gonzaga), Yakima Valley Pippins

1B - Easton Amundson (junior, Liberty Univ.), Bend Elks

2B - Roberto Núñez (Embry-Riddle, junior), Port Angeles Lefties

SS - Tyrus Hall (freshman, Bossier Parish CC), Victoria HarbourCats

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick (sophomore, Virginia Commonwealth), Bellingham Bells

OF - Sky Collins (junior, Fresno State), Victoria HarbourCats

OF - Max Hartman (junior, Washington State), Wenatchee AppleSox

OF - Jeremy Giesegh (junior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Port Angeles Lefties

MP - Patrick Keighran (senior, U. of San Francisco), Portland Pickles

SP - Brady Baltus (senior, New Mexico St.), Springfield Drifters

SP - Josh Flaugher (senior, Southern Arkansas), Bellingham Bells

SP - Tyner Horn (sophomore, Univ. of Nebraska), Corvallis Knights

SP - Carson Judd (senior, Georgia Gwinnett College), Yakima Valley Pippins

SP - Quincy Vassar (senior, Vanguard U.) Wenatchee AppleSox

RP - Devyn Hernandez (senior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Bellingham Bells

RP - Donovann Jackson (junior, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Yakima Valley Pippins

RP - Tylor Jans (senior, U. of Louisiana-Monroe), Edmonton Riverhawks

RP - Nic Peterson (sophomore, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Bellingham Bells

RP - Garren Rizzo (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights

All-WCL Honorable Mention

Bellingham: Jacob Mejia (Cal. State-San Bernardino), Anthony Kodama (Southern Illinois), Roman Martin (UCLA), Ryan Heppner (U. of British Columbia)

Bend: Andrew Harbour (USC), Cole Calnon (Northwest Nazarene)

Corvallis: Tyler Howard (U. of Portland), Brandon Cabrera (senior, Lewis-Clark St.), Sean Wiese (Arizona Christian)

Cowlitz: Dylan Schlaegel (Dallas Baptist)

Edmonton: Michael Soper (Westmont College), Russell Young (U. of British Columbia), Bryce McFeely (Westmont College), Sam Kane (Seattle Univ.), Tate Dearing (Reinhardt U.)

Kamloops: Joey Rico (Westmont College), Lucas Smith (Palomar College)

Kelowna: Ethan Coronel (Houston Baptist)

Nanaimo: Nevan Noonan (San Diego St.), Aidan Russell (San Diego St.), Adison Mattix (Everett CC)

Portland: Conner Stewart (Cal. State-Northridge), Chris Downs (Cal Poly-SLO)

Ridgefield: Carson Revay (Fresno State), Camden Oram (Linfield College)

Springfield: Kedren Kinzie (Univ. of Hawaii)

Victoria: Jake Finkelstein (Illinois State)

Walla Walla: Stephen Hom (Texas A&M-C.C.), Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa), Zachary Hangas (Ottawa Univ.), Josh Aribal

Wenatchee: Jonathan Fitz (Univ. of San Diego, Evan Canfield (Lewis-Clark State)

Yakima Valley: Ethan Salscheider (Univ. of Hawaii-Hilo)

note: listed college/university class describes fall/winter/spring of 2024-2025

• Discuss this story on the West Coast League message board...





West Coast League Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.