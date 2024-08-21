All-WCL Teams Announced

Wednesday afternoon, the 2024 All-West Coast League teams were unveiled by West Coast League Commissioner Rob Neyer.

"I've now served as commissioner for six WCL seasons," said Neyer, "and it's pretty clear that we're just getting more talented every summer. We saw that in the most recent MLB draft, and we saw it during our tremendous All-Star Game on MLB Network the same week."

Tuesday, the Most Valuable Player and Pitcher of the Year Awards were announced, with Ridgefield Raptors outfielder Hunter Katschke (Utah Tech) named WCL MVP, and Portland Pickles ace Freddy Rodriguez (University of Hawaii) earning Pitcher of the Year honors, and Katschke and Rodriguez both highlight this year's All-WCL first team.

The Corvallis Knights lead the way with five first-team selections, followed by the Raptors and WCL champion Portland Pickles with three apiece. There's just one repeater, with right-hander Halen Knoll making his second straight appearance after again anchoring the Edmonton Riverhawks rotation. Meanwhile, Port Angeles second baseman Roberto Núñez (Embry-Riddle) posted another strong campaign, earning Second Team honors for a second straight year.

Awards on deck for later this week: Coach of the Year, Umpire of the Year, and the highly competitive and coveted Team Sportsmanship Award, with all three announced by Commissioner Neyer.

All-WCL - First Team

C - Justin Stransky (senior, Fresno State), Ridgefield Raptors

1B - Wylie Waters (sophomore, South Carolina Upstate), Nanaimo NightOwls

2B - Taylor Takata (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Ridgefield Raptors

SS - Ty Yukumoto (senior, Gonzaga), Corvallis Knights

3B - Jakob Poturnak (sophomore, Sacramento State), Edmonton Riverhawks

OF - Aidan Dougherty (junior, Univ. of Connecticut), Wenatchee AppleSox

OF - Tanner Griffith (sophomore, St. Mary's College), Portland Pickles

OF - Hunter Katschke (senior, Utah Tech), Ridgefield Raptors

MP - Kevin Takeuchi (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights

SP - Vicarte Domingo (signed with San Diego Padres), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP - Murphy Gienger (senior, Northern Colorado), Portland Pickles

SP - Halen Knoll (senior, Edmonton Collegiate), Edmonton Riverhawks

SP - Freddy Rodriguez (sophomore, Univ. of Hawaii), Portland Pickles

SP - Kaden Segel (senior, Univ. of Portland), Corvallis Knights

RP - Nick Lewis (sophomore, Washington State), Bellingham Bells

RP - Kaden Alberghini (junior, Seattle Univ.), Springfield Drifters

RP - Caleb Debban (junior, George Fox U.), Corvallis Knights

RP - Carson Cormier (freshman, Texas Christian), Victoria HarbourCats

RP - Gabe Hernandez (sophomore, Cal. State-Northridge), Corvallis Knights

All-WCL - Second Team

C - Rece Schuerman (sophomore, Gonzaga), Yakima Valley Pippins

1B - Easton Amundson (junior, Liberty Univ.), Bend Elks

2B - Roberto Núñez (Embry-Riddle, senior), Port Angeles Lefties

SS - Tyrus Hall (freshman, Bossier Parish CC), Victoria HarbourCats

3B - Nate Kirkpatrick (sophomore, Virginia Commonwealth), Bellingham Bells

OF - Sky Collins (junior, Fresno State), Victoria HarbourCats

OF - Max Hartman (junior, Washington State), Wenatchee AppleSox

OF - Jeremy Giesegh (junior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Port Angeles Lefties

MP - Patrick Keighran (senior, U. of San Francisco), Portland Pickles

SP - Brady Baltus (senior, New Mexico State), Springfield Drifters

SP - Josh Flaugher (senior, Southern Arkansas), Bellingham Bells

SP - Tyner Horn (sophomore, Univ. of Nebraska), Corvallis Knights

SP - Carson Judd (senior, Georgia Gwinnett College), Yakima Valley Pippins

SP - Quincy Vassar (senior, Vanguard U.) Wenatchee AppleSox

RP - Devyn Hernandez (senior, Cal. State-San Bernardino), Bellingham Bells

RP - Donovann Jackson (junior, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Yakima Valley Pippins

RP - Tylor Jans (senior, U. of Louisiana-Monroe), Edmonton Riverhawks

RP - Nic Peterson (sophomore, U. of California-Santa Barbara), Bellingham Bells

RP - Garren Rizzo (sophomore, USC), Corvallis Knights

All-WCL Honorable Mention

Bellingham: Jacob Mejia (Cal. State-San Bernardino), Anthony Kodama (Southern Illinois), Roman Martin (UCLA), Ryan Heppner (U. of British Columbia)

Bend: Andrew Harbour (USC), Cole Calnon (Northwest Nazarene)

Corvallis: Tyler Howard (U. of Portland), Brandon Cabrera (senior, Lewis-Clark State), Sean Wiese (Arizona Christian)

Cowlitz: Dylan Schlaegel (Dallas Baptist)

Edmonton: Michael Soper (Westmont College), Russell Young (U. of British Columbia), Bryce McFeely (Westmont College), Sam Kane (Seattle Univ.), Tate Dearing (Reinhardt U.)

Kamloops: Joey Rico (Westmont College), Lucas Smith (Palomar College)

Kelowna: Ethan Coronel (Houston Baptist)

Nanaimo: Nevan Noonan (San Diego State), Aidan Russell (San Diego State), Adison Mattix (Everett CC)

Portland: Conner Stewart (Cal. State-Northridge), Chris Downs (Cal Poly-SLO)

Ridgefield: Carson Revay (Fresno State), Camden Oram (Linfield College)

Springfield: Kedren Kinzie (Univ. of Hawaii)

Victoria: Jake Finkelstein (Georgia Gwinnett College)

Walla Walla: Stephen Hom (Texas A&M-C.C.), Kolby Felix (Colorado Mesa), Zachary Hangas (Ottawa Univ.), Josh Aribal

Wenatchee: Jonathan Fitz (Univ. of San Diego, Evan Canfield (Lewis-Clark State)

Yakima Valley: Ethan Salscheider (Univ. of Hawaii-Hilo)

note: listed college/university class describes fall/winter/spring of 2024-2025

