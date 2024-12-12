Four Indians Alums Selected in Rule 5 Draft

A quartet of former Spokane Indians players will be suiting up for new organizations in 2025 after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft during baseball's Winter Meetings in Dallas. Right-hander Anderson Pilar was selected in the first round of the MLB phase by the Atlanta Braves while pitcher Anderson Bido (Houston Astros), infielder Jack Blomgren (Houston Astros), and outfielder Jake Snider (San Diego Padres) were all picked in the draft's Minor League phase.

Pilar, 26, was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic by the Colorado Rockies in 2015. He appeared in 30 games with Spokane in 2022 (5-3, 4.16 ERA, 1.29 WHIP) and made seven appearances including three starts with the team in 2023 (4-2, 3.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP). The highlight of Pilar's tenure with the Indians came on August 23, 2023 in Vancouver when he struck out 13 over seven spotless innings as part of a combined no-hitter. Pilar joined the Marlins organization in 2024 and put together a career year, finishing with a 2.64 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 58 innings across three levels.

Blomgren, 26, was the 140th overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft by Colorado after a standout career at the University of Michigan. The shortstop had a strong debut season with Spokane in 2021 (.284/.406/.392, 30 SB) but missed the majority of 2022 and 2023 due to injury. Blomgren returned to Spokane this year, slashing .252/.373/.398 in 31 games, and owns a career .815 OPS in 145 career MiLB games.

Bido, 25, was signed as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic by the Colorado Rockies in 2017. The right-hander made a combined 85 appearances with Spokane from 2022-2024 before earning a mid-season promotion to Hartford this year, where he posted the best numbers of his career (2.82 ERA, 0.85 WHIP in 22.1 IP). Bido has a career record of 15-9 with a 4.06 ERA and 1.29 WHIP in 167 MiLB appearances.

Snider, 26, was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 20th round of the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville. He was signed by the Rockies as a free agent in 2023 and joined the Indians in May of this year after a hot start with the Fresno Grizzlies. Snider slashed .237/.383/.353 in 70 games with Spokane this year, helping the team capture their first Northwest League title since 2008. The left-handed hitting outfielder owns a career .804 OPS in 245 MiLB games.

ABOUT THE RULE 5 DRAFT

Players who turned pro at age 18 or younger in 2020 or at age 19 or older in 2021 were eligible for selection in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft if they weren't on a 40-man roster. Clubs who took a player in that phase must pay the player's former team $100,000 and keep him on their active big league roster throughout the following season. The player can't be sent to the Minors without first clearing waivers and then getting offered back to their original organization for half their draft price. It costs $24,000 to take a player in the Triple-A phase, with no restrictions about where those players can be placed in 2025.

