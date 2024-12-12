Tri-City Dust Devils Welcome Diamond Baseball Holdings as New Owner

PASCO, WASH. - The Tri-City Dust Devils announced today they have entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The Dust Devils will remain the High-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels and continue playing at Gesa Stadium, which they have called home since their inaugural season in 2001.

"We have had a rewarding 20 years running the Tri-City Dust Devils and are grateful to the fans, the team's dedicated staff, sponsors, and the City of Pasco for partnering with us to make the Dust Devils such a positive fixture in the Tri-City community. While we will miss our role with the team, we are confident in a bright future for the Dust Devils under the leadership of DBH," said Bobby Brett, managing partner of Brett Sports, which is selling the team to DBH. "The team's front office staff, players and fans are in good hands with DBH's expertise and mission to elevate the experience in and around Minor League Baseball."

"The Dust Devils play an important role in refining the next generation of Angels players and we're thrilled to partner again with DBH to support this effort," said Joey Prebynski, Los Angeles Angels Assistant General Manager, Player Development. "We value DBH's mission of creating high-quality facilities so players can flourish and are eager to kick off next season with them at Gesa Stadium."

The Dust Devils compete in the Northwest League, where they have advanced to the league championship series five times in their 24-year history. Over that same period there have been three major league affiliations (Rockies 2001-2014, Padres 2015-2020, Angels 2021-present) that have produced more than 100 Dust Devils alumni who have gone on to become big leaguers. The Dust Devils finished the 2024 season with over 121,000 fans which set a single season attendance record for the 3rd consecutive season.

"We're looking forward to working with DBH to enhance our games and events even more as we continue to be a key piece of the Tri-Cities community," said Derrel Ebert, Executive Vice President, General Manager of the Dust Devils. "By combining the continued efforts of our front office staff with DBH's exceptional support, we're excited to deliver even more positive experiences for both our fans and players."

"We know how much the Tri-Cities community has supported the Dust Devils over the years and we're looking forward to continuing to foster this special relationship," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "Fans can expect even more incredible experiences and events from the Dust Devils this season and beyond as we aim to raise the bar even higher at Gesa Stadium."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

