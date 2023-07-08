Four Home Runs Over the First Four Innings, Late Heroics Lead Shuckers to Wild Win

Biloxi Shuckers' Nick Kahle at bat

PENSACOLA, FL - In a game that leaned towards craziness from first pitch, the Biloxi Shuckers (39-41, 5-6) smashed four home runs over the first four innings and used a two-out, ninth-inning double from Nick Kahle to win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (46-33, 5-6), 10-9, at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Saturday night. The win clinched at least a series win for Biloxi and a chance to win their first six-game series over a South Division opponent with a win on Sunday.

Isaac Collins started the fireworks early with a leadoff home run in the first into the Pensacola Bay. Pensacola started the back-and-forth early going, however, by answering with three of their own. A double from Troy Johnston scored José Devers, who lead off the bottom of the first with a walk. Johnston then stole third and was brought home on a fielder's choice from Victor Mesa Jr. He later scored on a wild pitch, giving Pensacola a 3-1 lead.

The lead didn't last for long, as four batters into the second, Nick Kahle smashed a 420-foot, three-run home run, giving Biloxi a 4-3 lead. Three batters into the bottom half of the inning, Colbie Fletcher-Vance tied it up with an RBI double to left. Biloxi then jumped back ahead with a three-run blast from Lamar Sparks in the third. That lead, again, didn't last for long. A two-run home run from Victor Mesa Jr. two batters into the bottom of the third made it 7-6, and a two-RBI single from Dalvy Rosario with one out later gifted the lead back to Pensacola.

Down 8-7, Biloxi tallied their fourth home run in as many innings with a solo blast from Isaac Collins. The blast marked Collins' second multi-home run game, and his first since September 15, 2021 against the Everett Aqua Sox as a member of the Spokane Indians. Collins later scored on an RBI groundout from Ethan Murray.

With a 9-8 lead for Biloxi, Ryan Middendorf held the line with 2.2 scoreless innings. However, the Blue Wahoos tied the game at nine with an RBI double from Will Banfield in the sixth off Kaleb Bowman. Bowman then worked through a scoreless seventh and eighth inning, marking his longest appearance of the year.

In the ninth, Blue Wahoos closer Jefry Yan struck out the first two batters, but an errant throw on a grounder gifted the Shuckers a runner in scoring position. Kahle then reached base for the fourth time in the game with an RBI double off the wall in right, giving Biloxi a 10-9 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Cam Robinson worked around two baserunners with a strikeout to secure his fifth save, and the 39th win of the year for Biloxi. Bowman (1-0) earned the win while Yan (1-1) took the loss.

Tomorrow's series finale game can be heard on Cruisin' WGCM 1240 AM, 100.9 FM with coverage beginning at 3:50 p.m. with the Biloxi Shuckers Pregame Show. The game can also be seen live on MiLB.tv First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.

Individual tickets, group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

