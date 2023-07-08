Biscuits Split Doubleheader Against M-Braves

PEARL, MS. - The Biscuits (42-38) had a chance to take the series after winning Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Mississippi Braves (39-40) by a score of 5-2, but a 3-0 shutout loss in Game 2 prevented that from happening on Saturday night at Trustmark Park.

Montgomery put runs on the board in the first inning against Domingo Robles (5-6), as Mason Auer struck first with an RBI-single and later scored on a sacrifice-fly from Diego Infante. Mississippi cut the lead in half during the next frame with an RBI-single from Cade Bunnell, making the score 2-1 after one inning.

The action returned in the third inning when Evan Edwards recorded an RBI-single on a grounder to Luke Waddell at shortstop. However, the Braves fired right back after Cal Conley singled with a groundball through the gap to bring in Beau Philip, making the score 3-2.

After surrendering a season-high in hits and earned runs during his last appearance, Sean Hunley returned to normal with eight strikeouts and one earned run off four hits in four innings pitched.

Tristan Peters led off the fifth inning with a single and Infante followed with a two-run blast to the bullpen behind right-center field, making the score 5-2 going into the final stretch.

Patrick Wicklander (2-1) entered the game for Hunley and allowed only one hit while recording two strikeouts in the last three innings to seal the victory. Wicklander earned the win while Robles recorded the loss, as Montgomery took their third-straight victory and looked to take the series in Game 2.

A lengthy weather delay forced the back-half of the doubleheader to start at 9:15 PM with Victor Muñoz (6-6) set to face-off against Domingo Gonzalez.

Mississippi loaded the bases in the first inning, allowing Tyler Tolve to send a line drive into left field for a two-run single. Bunnell scored from third on a sacrifice-fly by Jesse Franklin V in the next at-bat to make the score 3-0 for the Braves.

The game turned into a pitching duel from there, as both teams would combine for only three hits over the next six innings. Mississippi retired 17 of the next 19 batters for Montgomery including 15-straight over the course of five innings.

Despite getting a runner on base in the final frame, a groundout from Infante ended any chance at a rally as the Braves took Game 2 and split the doubleheader. Muñoz took the loss while Hayden Harris (2-0) earned the win and Alec Barger recorded his fifth save of the season.

The Biscuits and the Braves are set to close the series on Sunday, July 9 with first pitch scheduled for 2:05 PM. The featured pitching matchup pits Cole Wilcox (2-7) for the Biscuits against Tanner Gordon (4-3) for the Braves.

The Butter and Blue will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, July 14 for a three-game series against the Tennessee Smokies followed by a six-game series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

The nine-game homestand will include an Adult Jersey Giveaway presented by Acceptance Insurance on July 14; Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night featuring Specialty Jerseys & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 15; a Lil' Crumbs Jersey Giveaway & Bark in the Park on Sunday, July 16; a 90s Night T-Shirt Giveaway on Thirsty Thursday, July 20; a Big Mo Bobblehead Giveaway on Friday, July 21; Kimchi Night presented by Pulmuone & MAX Fireworks; and a Lil' Crumbs Christmas in July Ornament Giveaway along with MAX Fireworks on Sunday, July 23.

