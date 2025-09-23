Four Goals, One Crown: USL League One Player of the Week - Sergio Ors - Union Omaha
Published on September 23, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
USL League One today announced the Team of the Week for Week 29 of the 2025 regular season, with Union Omaha midfielder Sergio Ors named Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball after recording four goals across two appearances for Los Buhos.
