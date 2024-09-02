Four-Goal Second Half Sees Carolina Core FC Defeat NYRBII to Earn Fourth Straight Win

September 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC won in comeback fashion on Sunday night, scoring four goals in the second half to beat New York Red Bulls II by a score of 4-2. The comeback started in the 47th minute, when captain Jacob Evans volleyed home a cross from Facundo Canete. A goal from David "Pachi" Polanco in the 58th minute would equalize the game, and a Canete penalty kick gave The Foxes the lead in the 82nd minute. Canete would get his second of the night late in the match to seal it, giving CCFC their fourth win in a row.

Leonardi Makes CCFC Debut

Defender Paul Leonardi made his Carolina Core FC debut tonight. The Frenchman subbed onto the pitch in the 76th minute of play, replacing wingback Carlos Mario Diaz. Leonardi played a key part in CCFC's comeback win, registering 100% pass completion and one key pass during his appearance.

Déjà Vu

Déjà vu struck at Truist Point tonight, as all three goal scorers for CCFC tonight scored in their last win against Atlanta United 2. Midfielder Facundo Canete grabbed two goals in tonight's match, making it six goals in three games for the Argentinian. Captain Jacob Evans secured another goal tonight, bringing his goal tally to seven in MLS NEXT Pro. David "Pachi" Polanco grabbed another goal as well, putting him at five on the season and his third goal in the last seven appearances for The Foxes.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Kai Thomas; Jathan Juarez (Derek Cuevas - 66'), Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo, Carlos Mario Diaz (Paul Leonardi - 76') ; Jacob Evans (Ozzie Ramos - 90+8'), Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 76').

Substitutes not used - Luis Lugo, Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, J.P. Rodriguez, Yekeson Subah.

New York Red Bulls II - Alan Rutkowski; Copeland Berkley, Davi Alexandre (Jair Collahuazo - 10'), Aidan O'Connor, Curtis Ofori; Ibrahim Kasule (Dylan Sullivan - 81'), Aiden Jarvis, Steven Sserwadda (Frank Ssebufu - 81'), Rafael Mosquera (Malick Dembele - 64'); Tyler Rosborough, Julian Hall.

Substitutes not used - Jeffey Bryjak, Dallas Odle.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC host Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday, September 11th. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Philadelphia Union II Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs New York Red Bulls II

Sunday, September 1st 2024 - Truist Point Stadium (High Point, NC)

Carolina Core FC record: 9-10-4 (34 points - 10th in East)

New York Red Bulls II record: 8-11-5 (33 points - 11th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 4 4

New York RB II 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

NYRB: Julian Hall (Rafael Mosquera) - 9'

NYRB: Curtis Ofori (Steven Sserwadda) - 28'

CCFC: Jacob Evans (Facundo Canete) - 47'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (Facundo Canete) - 58'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (p) - 82'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (Derek Cuevas) - 90+11'

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 25'

CCFC: Alex Sutton (caution) - 40'

NYRB: Rafael Mosquera (caution) - 40'

NYRB: Jair Collahuazo (caution) - 44'

CCFC: Jathan Juarez (caution) - 45+1'

NYRB: Copeland Berkley (caution) - 48'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco (caution) - 58'

NYRB: Steven Sserwadda (caution) - 62'

NYRB: Aidan O'Connor (caution) - 90'

CCFC: Santiago Cambindo (caution) - 90'

Referee: Jalen Gray

Assistant Referees: Albert Escovar, Eric Schreiber

Fourth Official: Derek Guerrier

Weather: Cloudy, 77 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

