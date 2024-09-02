Nine-Man Chattanooga FC Edged 4-3 by Atlanta United 2

September 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC's Mehdi Ouamri and Atlanta United 2's Kaiden Moore and Noble Okello in action

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club faced Atlanta United 2 for the third and final time of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season on Sunday evening, and were edged 4-3 in a back-and-forth encounter at Finley Stadium.

Alan Carleton gave Atlanta an early lead, however Milo Garvanian and Ouamri both scored later in the first half to head into the break in the lead. Javier Armas converted a penalty kick early in the second half to bring things level, however Ouamri answered back with his second of the night in the 62nd minute. Ashton Gordon pegged one back for Atlanta in the 87th minute before Karim Tmimi scored the winner for the visitors in the ninth minute of stoppage time after CFC were reduced to nine men.

"It's difficult because you score three goals and you'd think you can get out of it with something," said Underwood. "We're leading late in the 88th minute and you would hope that you could really manage that, so that was a disappointing part. I can't fault the effort. The guys really worked hard tonight and really pushed themselves tonight."

The result sees CFC drop to ninth place in the Eastern Conference standings, just one point from a playoff position.

CFC will get the chance to bounce back and look forward to another home match next Sunday, September 8th at 3:00 p.m. ET in a first-ever encounter with Columbus Crew 2.

Noteworthy:

Co-captains Jean Antoine and Alex McGrath returned to the starting XI having both recovered from short-term injuries

Jesus Ibarra returned to the matchday squad for the first time since June 13th after recovering from an injury

Milo Garvanian scored his third goal of the season

Mehdi Ouamri scored two goals on the night to bring him to a team-leading 12 on the season-Ouamri is now joint-third in the entire league in goalscoring (St. Louis CITY 2's MyKhi Joyner is also on 12)

Taylor Gray notched his team-leading seventh assist of the season

Stats (CFC/ATL):

Possession: 40% / 60%

xG: 1.95 / 1.87 + pk

Shots: 11 / 22

Shots on goal: 6 / 9

Blocked shots: 2 / 5

Total passes: 301 / 444

Passing accuracy percentage: 74.8 / 83.8

Corners: 3 / 5

Free-kicks: 13 / 21

Total crosses: 6 / 8

Offsides: 8 / 1

Goalkeeper saves: 5 / 3

Clearances: 3 / 2

Fouls: 17 / 13

