Forwards Megannety and Ustaski Return to the Ice Flyers

Pensacola, Fla. - The Ice Flyers have announced the return of forwards Patrick Megannety and Matt Ustaski for the upcoming 2020-21 season which the team opens up on the road on Dec. 26 and at home on Dec. 30.

Megannety is set for his third stint with the Ice Flyers. He first arrived in Pensacola for the 2016-17 as a rookie out of NCAA Division I Clarkson University. In 26 games, he scored eight goals and added seven assists for 15 points. He then was called up to ECHL Allen Americans, followed by the South Carolina Stingrays. Megannety finished off his rookie season there and continued with the Stingrays for the next two seasons. He returned to the Ice Flyers this past season, scoring 12 goals and having 14 assists for 26 points in 39 games.

"I am very excited to be back in Pensacola for this season. I feel fortunate to have the opportunity to come back and play hockey for a strong organization and team like the Ice Flyers," Megannety stated. "It will be great to get out and play in front of our awesome fans again, especially without having hockey the past nine months."

Head Coach Rod Aldoff said, "Patrick is probably one of the smartest players out there. He's a good pro whose approach to the game on a daily basis is best described as consistent. Megs plays hard in all three zones and contributes in every situation. I am looking forward to seeing him in an Ice Flyers jersey again."

Ustaski also returns to the gulf coast after a brief appearance last season in Pensacola before being called up to the ECHL. In 19 games played with the Ice Flyers, he scored six goals and added four assists for ten points. He was then called up to the Idaho Steelheads and Rapid City Rush. The 6-foot-6, 220-pound forward is a 2014 NHL draft pick of the Winnipeg Jets. Ustaski played his collegiate hockey at the University of Wisconsin.

"I am thrilled to be back in Pensacola. More so grateful that hockey is back for us players and our supporting fans," Ustaski commented. "I learned a lot under Coach Aldoff in a short time last season and look forward to developing my game even more. We have a good number of returning guys, along with a mix of newcomers, so I am eager to get playing and work towards bringing a championship back to Ice Flyer Nation."

Aldoff added," It is great to have Matt back on our team. He has the ability to be the most dominate player in the league. He has great skill and along with his size that makes him very hard to handle for opposing teams. He is a dedicated player on and off the ice. I am looking forward to see him come in with an edge and play some great hockey for us."

ï»¿Single game tickets become available for purchase on Wednesday, Dec 9 at noon! Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster or from the box office.

