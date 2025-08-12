Forward Madison FC V One Knoxville SC: 8.9.2025
August 12, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)
Forward Madison FC YouTube Video
Check out the Forward Madison FC Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from August 12, 2025
- Mason Tunbridge Named to Team of the Week - South Georgia Tormenta FC
- Knoxville Looks to Continue to Climb Standings in First Clash with Richmond - One Knoxville SC
- Red Wolves Earn Point on the Road in Omaha - Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.