Forward Madison FC Return Defender Ferrety Sousa for 2025 Season

December 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has exercised its contract option on Ferrety Sousa for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval. The defender, who will be playing in his 13th year as a professional, appeared in 32 games for the 'Mingos. Sousa, who is one of five 'Mingos to appear in every league match in 2024, brings a wealth of experience and consistency to the 2025 squad.

Head Coach and Technical Director, Matt Glaeser, has high expectations for the defender in his second season. "Sousa is an experienced professional that I have known for many years," Glaeser said. "He is versatile, quick and hard working and we feel like his best work at Forward Madison is yet to come."

Sousa's talents on the pitch shone brightly in 2024 with 17 clearances, 15 tackles won, 12 aerial duels on the attack, seven key passes and 45 crosses. His consistency on the back line will help to set the tone for another big defensive display for Forward in 2025.

"I'm so happy to return to Breese Stevens," Sousa said when asked about his thoughts on coming back for his second year. "Year one was amazing for me and I'm looking forward to making more history and bringing the title to Madison. The work isn't finished and with the support we have, anything is possible."

Sousa has had an extensive career spanning multiple clubs. After excelling with the Carolina RailHawks U-23 team, he played for FCM Aubervilliers in France before returning to the U.S., where he appeared for several teams including the Atlanta Silverbacks, Wilmington Hammerheads, and Las Vegas Lights. Starting in 2020 Sousa played 40 games in two years for Union Omaha before transferring to Sacramento Republic in 2022. Sousa joined the Forward squad for his first season at the start of 2024.

