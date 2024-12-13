FC Naples Announces the Signing of Kevin O'Connor

December 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Naples, FL - FC Naples is delighted to welcome Kevin O'Connor to the team. A versatile midfielder, O'Connor brings valuable experience on Ireland's U21 National Team, the Europa League, and English Championship.

"Kevin's experience both internationally and domestically will be a massive contribution to our club. His play at some of the highest levels will be vital to our squad as we are creating a culture and standard of excellence in our inaugural season," said Coach Matt "Gaffa" Poland.

From Ireland to Naples

O'Connor's football journey began in 2013 with Waterford United, where he quickly demonstrated his potential. In 2015, he joined Cork City, solidifying his place as a versatile and dependable midfielder. During his time with Cork City, he played 13 games in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers, where he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 victory over the Swedish club Häcken on July 22, 2016.

O'Connor's strong performance earned him a spot representing the Republic of Ireland on U17, U18, and U21 teams where he gained valuable international experience.

In 2017, O'Connor transitioned to the English Championship, signing with Preston North End. His tenure in England included loan spells with Fleetwood Town and Crewe Alexandra, where he continued to refine his skills and adapt to the challenges of English football.

O'Connor returned to Cork City for a brief period during the 20/21 season, making 13 appearances, before transferring to Shelbourne where he had 25 appearances. For the 2022 season, O'Connor returned once again to Cork City, making 28 appearances. and bringing home four trophies including the Irish Championship. During his tenure with Cork City, he achieved multiple honors, including the League of Ireland Premier Division title and the FAI Cup.

Ready for the Challenge

Now joining FC Naples, O'Connor brings a wealth of experience from the League of Ireland and the English Football League. Known for his versatility, he is ready to hit the ground running and make an impact from day one.

Transaction: FC Naples signs Kevin O'Connor for the 2025 season, pending league and federation approval.

Player Details:

- Name: Kevin O'Connor

- Pronunciation: KEH-vihn O-Con-ohr

- Position: Midfielder

- Height: 6-0ft

- Jersey Number: 14

- Date of Birth: May 7th, 1995 (29)

- Hometown: Enniscorthy, Ireland

- Nationality: Irish

- Previous Experience: Waterford F.C., Cork City, Preston North End, Fleetwood Town, Crewe Alexandra, Shelbourne, Republic of Ireland U17, U18, U21.

