Johan Garibay Stays with One Knoxville for the 2025 Season

December 13, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







Johan Garibay will stay with One Knoxville Sporting Club for the 2025 season. This will be Garibay's second season with the club as he was initially signed at the start of the 2024 season.

"[I'm] very excited to be back in Knoxville for the 2025 season, "said Johan, "My first year in front of the best fans in the league was a dream, and I can't wait to get to our new home, Covenant Health Park, in front of those fans and give it my all to help the club achieve more!"

In 2024 Johan Garibay conceded just 12 goals in league play and recorded four clean sheets in the USL Jagermeister Cup.

Pending league and federation approval.

