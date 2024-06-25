Forward Madison FC Receive Former North Carolina FC Player Garrett McLaughlin on Transfer

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has received 26-year-old Garrett McLaughlin from North Carolina FC in a transfer, pending league and federation approval.

"We are pleased to welcome Garrett to the FMFC family," said Head Coach Matt Glaeser. "We think Garrett's profile fits our culture and way of playing and he has the tools to be successful for us on and off the field. He's a proven performer and winner in our league who is excited about coming to play in Madison."

The 6'0" forward signed as a free agent with North Carolina FC ahead of the 2022 season. During his first season with them, he led the club with 14 goals and contributed two assists across 30 appearances. His accomplishments led him to be named to the USL League One All-League First Team that year. Last year, McLaughlin made 31 appearances, logged 1,896 minutes, scored nine goals, and had seven assists with North Carolina.

Before NCFC, McLaughlin scored eight goals in 25 appearances with the MLS Next Pro squad, Toronto FC II, in 2021, and played 11 games with Rio Grande Valley FC in 2020. McLaughlin attended Southern Methodist University for college, where he scored 36 goals in 72 matches.

