Forward Madison FC Fall to C.D. Tapatío in Friendly, 1-2

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







New Forward player, Garrett McLaughlin, scored first goal in first appearance as a 'Mingo.

Both Forward and Tapatío fans filled Breese Stevens Field for the first exhibition match between both sides. It was a warm Tuesday night when the match started, and Forward played a new combination of players to begin the game.

In the 21st minute of the match, Tapatío scored off of a long free kick to put their team up 1-0. A few minutes later, Tapatío shot a long ball, just past the outreached hands of FMFC keeper Martin Sanchez to double their lead in the first half.

Forward continued to put pressure on, and in the 38th minute, Christian Chaney made a run down the right side of the field, beating his defender and attempting to chip the ball over the Tapatío goalkeeper, but it just went wide. The first half ended in favor of the Mexican team, 2-0.

Both sides put eleven new players on the field to keep their legs healthy, and the Forward's subs came out ready to play. Almost immediately, FMFC's newest player, Garrett McLaughlin, put pressure on the Tapatío backline. After a few deflections, the ball found the back of the net to put the 'Mingos within one.

Shortly after, Mauro Cichero almost tied the game in the 50th minute, hitting a long-range strike but just hitting the crossbar. The game continued to go back and forth, with both sides putting on the pressure in the final third.

Towards the end of the game, in the 79th minute, Forward Madison was awarded a penalty kick. Forward Juan Gallindrez stepped up to take it for his team and hit the ball towards the bottom right corner. However, the Tapatío guessed correctly and fully extended to keep the ball out of the net and his team in the lead. The match would end 2-1, Tapatío.

