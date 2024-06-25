Lexington SC Steals a Point on the Road at Spokane Despite Late Numbers Disadvantage

June 25, 2024 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Lexington SC forward Nico Brown (77) fights for a header vs. Spokane Velocity FC

Quick Kicks From the Match

POSTGAME QUOTE SHEET

Lexington SC vs. Spokane Velocity FC // June 23, 2024 // One Spokane Stadium

USL League One matchday 8

Goalkeeper Amal Knight

On earning a point in league play and the team's confidence: "We've been inconsistent most of the season unfortunately and that's football sometimes. We had a good week of training coming into this game, the team's mentality has been top class because we know we're a solid group and we've just found it difficult to get results unfortunately, so coming here to Spokane and getting a point on the road is a positive for us, hopefully we can go on a serious run in the league and move up in the standings and pick up some momentum because this is a very talented group."

On his impressive saves throughout the contest: "As a goalkeeper your job is to just try and keep the ball out of the goal at all cost and, for me, I'm just trying to do my job as best as possible for the team. It's just business as usual and trying to make important saves to keep the team in the game at all times. Some of the saves were pretty nice, but it's just more about the team at this moment and getting positive results."

On the team's resilience playing a man down: "It's always difficult playing with a player down away from home where they have the home crowd advantage. So to come away with a point in a tough environment, we did well and I'm happy for the entire staff and team. We really fought until the last minute and we got a well-earned point. The mentality of the team has been on point leading up to the game so everyone knew what had to be done: players throwing their bodies on the line to block shots, players just making clean aggressive tackles. It's a well deserved point and we'll take it as we look forward to going on a run and picking up more favorable results."

Nico Brown

"It was a hard fought match between two strong sides. We treated it as the start of a new season after our break the last couple of weeks. I think we came out with a togetherness and a certain grit that was hard to break down until the second half, but we're taking positives away from the match. A point on the road in this league isn't an easy feat and we look to build on it next week against Greenville."

On scoring the opening goal: "Great feeling always to help the team out in whatever capacity, whether that be scoring or assisting. It's a blessing to see your hard work payoff and I'm hungry for many more dangerous plays with this team."

Azaad Liadi On getting a point in league play and the team's confidence:

"As a group we're really eager to right the ship, we know we haven't met the standards we've set as a team in terms of league play. At the end of the day it's on everyone in the organization to continue to push to get us to the places we want to be. It's a next game, next play mentality across the board, so it's an exciting opportunity for us to turn doubters into believers. These are the moments that you can see the true mentality of our group and see what we're really about!" On returning to play after injury: "It's been a very difficult season for me up to this point, just being out for long spells with injury.

It's part of the game, but difficult nonetheless. Regardless, I'm eternally grateful and super blessed for this life I live and being able to get on the pitch even if it is for a few moments. It was very special to get back out on the pitch with the boys and feel the rush of live game action again. As far as what's next, I hope to continue to stay healthy and contribute to the group in the ways I know I can if I remain healthy."

On the team's resiliency playing a man down: "It's never ideal to go down to 10 men on the road at any time in the match. With that being said, I thought the mentality from the group was good and we showed some fight to steal a point on the road. It was a bend, don't break mentality down to the final whistle. Despite taking a point, we have expectations as a group to see out these moments better, so it's back to the training ground this week to push harder and give more to get ready for a strong Greenville team this weekend."

