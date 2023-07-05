Forward Casey Carreau Returns for his Second Season

INDEPENDENCE, MO. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced the signing of forward Casey Carreau for the 2023-24 season. Carreau will be returning for his second season with the Mavericks.

"Casey came in at the end of last season and made an impact right away," said Mavericks associate coach Riley Weselowski. "His care factor is very high and he is a guy that will do whatever it takes to win hockey games. Casey is a right-shot forward who can play the left side, which, throughout a 72-game season, is invaluable. Power play, penalty kill, five-on-five, Casey can play in all situations and we are going to look to him to be a big part of our offense."

After joining the team late in the season following a successful college career at Niagara University and Boston College, Carreau skated in 14 total regular season and postseason games for Kansas City, tallying two goals and six assists.

A 24-year-old Acushnet, Mass., native, Carreau played in 135 collegiate games. In his final season at Niagara, he led the team with 31 points in 40 games, setting career highs in goals, assists, points, games played, plus-minus and power play goals.

The Mavericks begin their 15th season on October 20 at the Wichita Thunder and will be back at Cable Dahmer Arena the following night, October 21, at 6:05 PM for the team's home opener against Wichita. Multi-game ticket plans are on sale now, call 816-252-7825 or visit kcmavericks.com to make sure you don't miss a minute of the action!

