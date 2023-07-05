Dickman Returns to Wichita for Fourth Full Season

July 5, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Jay Dickman(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. (July 5) - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce the signing of Jay Dickman for the 2023-24 season.

Dickman will serve as the team's Player/Assistant Coach. He returns to Wichita for his fourth full season in Thunder blue.

"Jay has been a pleasure to coach since he came to Wichita," commented Head Coach Bruce Ramsay. "He has become a leader in the dressing room and has increased his numbers each year since we acquired him from Indy. I'm looking forward to having him take another step in his development."

He is coming off a career year where he tallied 61 points (26g, 35a) in 67 games. Overall, he has racked up 168 points (66g, 102a) in 209 games since coming to Wichita. He has become the king of empty netters, tallying 10 in his career.

In 2020-21, the St. Paul, Minnesota native recorded 47 points (19g, 28a) in 71 games and was named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team. His best month came in February when he scored five goals, added eight assists for 13 points in 13 games and was awarded the ECHL Rookie of the Month. He finished second in the rookie scoring race in points, third in goals and fifth in assists.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward was acquired in a trade during the 2019-20 season from the Indy Fuel. Dickman appeared in eight games for the Fuel, recording three points (2g,1a) before netting two points (1g,1a) in six games for the Thunder.

Prior to turning pro, Dickman played in 132 career games for Bemidji State University, collecting 55 points (30g-25a). His best season came in 2017-18 where he recorded 23 points (15g-8a) in 37 games. In 2016-17, he helped the Beavers to a Western Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season title.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.