Forward Beau McCue Accepts ECHL Call Up

December 26, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Christmas continues through the weekend for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, as Fayetteville Marksmen forward Beau McCue joins the Rabbits roster following a call-up.

McCue, 24, joined the Marksmen a few games into the 2019-2020 season after a game with ECHL Jacksonville. Since finding his role on the Marksmen roster, McCue worked his way to 10 point (5G+5A) production effort in 14 games in the fox sweater.

The Missoula, MT native played an integral part for the Marksmen, making an impact almost immediately after joining the team. The big-bodied, adaptable forward found his way to many different line pairings through his time under Head Coach Jesse Kallechy.

"Beau was a tremendous addition to our roster. His leadership and presence on-and-off the ice from playing at a high-level was a boost from the start," said Kallechy "We wish the best for Beau back in the ECHL."

For the Marksmen, McCue is the eighth player called up to the ECHL - ninth call-up overall of the season for the team.

-

The 2019 portion of the season is coming to an end, and the Marksmen will head into the New Year and New Decade with one final magical night for WIZARDRY NIGHT on Friday, December 27 at 7 PM! This will be a night full of all the fun from witches and wizards, and the perfect finish to the Christmas season.

2020 opens with one of the most-anticipated promotions of the season - OPERATION: SELLOUT on Saturday, January 4 at 6 PM! For ONE NIGHT ONLY, sit almost ANYWHERE in the Crown Coliseum (excl. Rinkside) for JUST $5! This is one night you absolutely can't AFFORD to miss. Tickets can be purchased on TheFayettevilleMarksmen.com.

