Fort Wayne Fans Savor TinCaps Family 5-Meal Kits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps Family 5-Meal Kits, which were recently

featured by Sports Illustrated, have been a hit with fans. As a result, the team is continuing to update its menu to the delight of area appetites. In recent weeks the team has rotated popular Parkview Field meals like Philly cheesesteaks, Asian stir fry, and now beef stroganoff with noodles. The 'Caps are also offering beer and wine as add-on options.

Not only can fans purchase a TinCaps Family 5-Meal Kit of their own, they can also donate one to a Parkview Health frontline worker.

"I am a single mom with four kids and I feel truly blessed by this," said Brittany Smith, a Parkview Health employee who recently received a donated TinCaps Family 5-Meal Kit. "This box had five meals in it with everything that is needed. They were all different meals and everything was absolutely delicious. There was plenty of food for all five of us. I am very grateful for this meal kit and want to thank the TinCaps for doing this!"

TinCaps fans have donated more than two dozen meal kits to Parkview Health frontline workers, while even more fans have donated meals on their own behalf to other area non-profit organizations helping to feed the hungry.

"It's great watching folks step up and help one another," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "While we're missing baseball at Parkview Field these days, we hope fans can at least enjoy our ballpark's amazing food and beverages."

The TinCaps sold out of their Family 5-Meal Kits in their debut week earlier this month. The team initially planned to sell a maximum of 150 Family 5-Meal Kits, but demand led the club to raise that total. Orders for the past three weeks have again averaged triple digits. As a result, the team is encouraging fans to place their orders early, in advance of Monday's 4 p.m. deadline, in order to guarantee availability.

Orders for meal kits must be placed by 4 p.m. each Monday, with pickup at the ballpark set for Friday of the same week. The TinCaps Family 5-Meal Kits come with a full menu of Parkview Field favorites (see below). Once the maximum number of meal kits are reserved for a week, orders will be closed.

Each package features five full meal kits prepared by the award-winning executive chefs at Parkview Field. Each meal serves four-to-six people. Cooking/reheating instructions are included. Family 5-Meal Kits packages are $185 (tax included), not including adult beverage add-ons.

Moving forward, the TinCaps will continue making slight alterations to the weekly menu.

TINCAPS FAMILY 5-MEAL KITS MENU (for June 5 pick-up)

Family Meal #1

- Pulled pork sliders

- Mac and cheese

- Vegetable medley

- Dinner rolls

Family Meal #2

- 4 jumbo all-beef hot dogs

- 4 beer brats

- 3 jumbo soft pretzels

- Potato salad

Family Meal #3

- Taco meat

- Chicken mole

- Mexican rice

- Tortilla shells

- Salsa and shredded cheese

Family Meal #4

- Beef stroganoff with noodles

- Vegetable medley

- Dinner rolls

Family Meal #5

- Grilled marinated chicken

- Herb roasted potatoes

- Green beans

Also Includes...

- Souvenir cups and helmets

- Regular and BBQ potato chips

- Large bag of Parkview Field popcorn

- Cookies and brownies

- Soft drinks

Beer Options ($12 for 6-Pack)

- Angry Orchard Hard Cider

- Bell's Two Hearted Ale

- Coors Light

- Mike's Hard Lemonade

- Miller Lite

- Truly Lemonade

- White Claw Black Cherry

- Yuengling Original Lager

Wine Options ($15 per bottle)

- Chardonnay

- Moscato

- Cabernet Sauvignon

